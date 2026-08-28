Delhi Model Murder: Accused Gym Trainer Shot In Both Legs During Encounter, Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Model Muskan murdered; police apprehended Imran after gunfight.

Imran, upset by Muskan's interactions, fatally stabbed her.

Muskan previously reported Imran for harassment; NCW seeks action.

A 21-year-old model and student, Muskan, was murdered at her rented home in Tilak Nagar on Wednesday. Police later apprehended the accused, identified as gym trainer Imran, in Rajouri Garden, West Delhi, following an encounter during which he sustained bullet injuries to both legs. According to a Times Now report, Imran allegedly opened fire at the Special Staff team when they attempted to apprehend him, firing four rounds, while the police retaliated with seven rounds. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Imran, Muskan Had Known Each Other For 18 Months

NDTV reported that investigators suspect Imran attacked Muskan after becoming upset over her interactions with another man. The two had reportedly known each other for nearly 18 months and had met at a hotel on August 20.

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According to investigators cited in the NDTV report, Imran had allegedly been upset with Muskan for around two months. On Wednesday evening, he reportedly visited her residence near Mangla Hospital in West Delhi when she was alone, where an argument broke out between the two. During the confrontation, Imran allegedly attacked her with a knife multiple times before he fled.

The incident came to light after the house help came across the second-year DU student on the second floor of the residence, seriously injured and surrounded by blood. She alerted her family, and Muskan was rushed to a hospital. However, she could not be saved and was declared dead upon arrival.

Police sources quoted by the outlet said CCTV footage captured Imran entering the building at approximately 5:40 pm. He was also seen fleeing the scene.

A PCR call about the incident was made at the Tilak Nagar police station at 7.24 pm, according to a report by The New Indian Express. A murder case was registered based on a statement from the victim’s brother, Aakash, who named Imran in his complaint.

The owner of the gym where Muskan trained said she had been associated with the facility for about six months, after which her membership expired. Imran had also reportedly worked there as a trainer for a short period before quitting.

Muskan Had Approached Police Over Alleged Harassment

The New Indian Express reported that the woman had approached the police on July 18, alleging that Imran, who reportedly had a history of drug addiction, had been harassing her. However, she did not file a formal complaint. Police subsequently sent Imran to a de-addiction centre, from where he was released on July 30 after he allegedly harmed himself while undergoing treatment there, police said.

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Aman, a friend of Muskan, told NDTV that she was the youngest among four siblings. “Her elder sister called me from Chandigarh and asked me to reach their home, telling me that she had been stabbed. I called my friends to take her to the hospital. When I reached there, an ambulance was already there, and the hospital pronounced her dead,” he was quoted by the outlet as saying.

Aman further alleged that Imran had been pursuing Muskan for an extended period and claimed that her family had previously informed him about the alleged harassment.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought an action taken report on the matter within seven days.