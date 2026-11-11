Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About Mumbai Indians Star Arshdeep Singh’s 26-Year-Old Fiancée

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Couple revealed relationship before recent New Zealand proposal.

Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh recently sent social media into a celebratory frenzy after officially announcing his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. The couple shared a collaborative Instagram post featuring dreamy pictures from a romantic seaside proposal where the prominent cricketer went down on one knee. Since the heartwarming announcement went viral, fans have been eagerly flocking to the internet to learn more about the woman who bowled over the star pacer. From her pageantry roots to Bollywood, here is everything you need to know about Arshdeep's fiancée.

Early Life And Education

Born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir, Samreen Kaur comes from a supportive and academically inclined Sikh family. Her father, Bhupesh Saini, is a businessman dealing in educational supplies, while her mother works as a government college professor. She also has a younger brother named Rajveer.

Despite receiving her first acting offer at the young age of 17 while still in the 12th grade, her father declined it, encouraging her to finish her education first. Valuing academics, Samreen moved to Pune and successfully completed her B.Com (Honours) degree from the prestigious Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce. Following her graduation, her family fully supported her transition into the performing arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

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Pageantry And Bollywood Debut

Samreen began her showbiz journey in the fashion world as a model. Her first major breakthrough came in 2018 when she participated in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, successfully becoming a state finalist representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Following her stint in the modelling circuit, she made a seamless transition into acting. She made her Bollywood big-screen debut in Kabir Khan's historic 2021 sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh. In the film, she essayed the role of Simran, the fiancée of cricketer Balwinder Sandhu. She further proved her acting mettle by playing the crucial character of Charu Raina in the Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul-starrer ZEE5 legal thriller Nail Polish. She has also featured in regional cinema, notably appearing in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2.

Ruling The Music Video Space

While her film and web series roles garnered critical appreciation, Samreen became a massive household name among the youth through her prominent appearances in chartbuster music videos. She has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the Indian music industry. Her notable music video credits include Badshah's Baawla, Jubin Nautiyal's Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha, and hits by popular Punjabi singers like Jass Manak and Maninder Buttar.

Today, the actor and digital creator commands a massive online presence, boasting over 4.6 million followers on Instagram. She frequently collaborates with top fashion and beauty brands, establishing herself as one of the most prominent social media influencers in the country.

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Relationship With Arshdeep Singh

While Samreen is a prominent face in the entertainment industry, her romance with Arshdeep Singh was kept relatively private during its initial stages. The couple first made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year in July, when the Indian pacer shared adorable pictures with her, affectionately calling her "My Person."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

Over the years, Samreen has been a constant pillar of support for the cricketer, frequently spotted in the stands cheering for him during his high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) and international matches. Their beautiful bond officially transitioned into a lifelong commitment on November 11, when Arshdeep proposed to her in a picturesque seaside setting in New Zealand.