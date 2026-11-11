Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged With Samreen Kaur! Cricketer's Romantic Photos Go Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Samreen Kaur announced engagement to cricketer Arshdeep Singh on Instagram.

Her post featured Arshdeep proposing, Samreen displaying engagement ring.

Engagement follows Samreen's public response to relationship trolls.

Punjabi actress and model Samreen Kaur has announced her engagement to India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, sharing photographs from the proposal on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11. The pictures capture a special moment between the couple, with Arshdeep going down on one knee and Samreen showing off her engagement ring.

The actress also posted a heartfelt note alongside the photographs, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship. Her announcement comes just days after she responded to online criticism surrounding her relationship with the cricketer.

Samreen Kaur Shares Engagement Announcement With Heartfelt Note

The Instagram post offered a glimpse into the proposal, with one photograph showing Arshdeep on one knee as he popped the question. Other pictures captured the couple embracing and celebrating the occasion.

Samreen was also seen displaying her diamond engagement ring in the photographs. Sharing the announcement, she expressed her happiness at finding a life partner and looking forward to their future together.

"And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 💍♾️ (hi fiancé 🤭)," she wrote.

The post marks a major personal milestone for the couple, with Samreen's announcement drawing attention from fans and followers.

WATCH PHOTOS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samreen (@samreenkaur__)

Samreen Kaur Had Responded To Relationship Trolls Earlier

The engagement news follows Samreen's response to social media users who had questioned her relationship with Arshdeep Singh. On November 1, she addressed the criticism through a lengthy note posted on her Instagram story.

The actress pushed back against suggestions that she was associated with the cricketer for financial reasons or publicity. She said she had been financially independent since the age of 17 and had built a comfortable life for herself.

Samreen also highlighted what she described as contradictory expectations placed on women when they speak about their relationships publicly or choose to keep them private.

"If you hide your man, you're apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you're doing it for fame. If you have standards, you're selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you're going to leave him anyway," she wrote.

She further expressed disappointment over women facing criticism from other women, describing the assumptions and negativity as exhausting.

Samreen also said that she and her team would block users who visited her profile to spread negativity, adding that her social media account was not a place for people to direct their frustrations.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? A Look At The Actress' Career

Samreen Kaur, born in 2001 in Jammu and Kashmir, began her career in modelling before moving into acting. She participated in ramp shows and appeared in television commercials during her early years in the industry.

In 2018, she auditioned for the Femina Miss India pageant and was selected as a state finalist representing Jammu and Kashmir.

Her acting credits include the 2021 film 83, based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph. She played Simran, the fiancée of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, portrayed by Ammy Virk in the film.

She also appeared as Charu Raina in the legal thriller Nail Polish, which featured Arjun Rampal and Manav Kaul. Her other film projects include the Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 2, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa.

Beyond films, Samreen has featured in music videos featuring singers such as Badshah, Guru Randhawa and Maninder Buttar.