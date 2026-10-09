UP Rajya Sabha Results: BJP Sweeps 8 Seats, Samajwadi Party Wins 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All ten Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha seats elected unopposed.

BJP secured eight seats; Samajwadi Party won two.

Samawadi Party now holds five Rajya Sabha seats overall.

Newly elected MPs thanked leadership, pledged commitment to state.

The results of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh have been announced, with all candidates elected unopposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured eight seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) won two.

The elections for all 10 seats were scheduled for October 16. However, polling was not required as only 10 candidates were in the fray for the 10 available seats.

The results were declared after scrutiny of nomination papers and the completion of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

How Many Rajya Sabha MPs Does The Samajwadi Party Have Now?

The Samajwadi Party previously had four MPs in the Rajya Sabha: Ram Gopal Yadav, Javed Ali, Ramji Lal Suman and Jaya Bachchan.

With the election of Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani, the party's representation in the Upper House has increased to five, according to the information provided.

Which BJP Leaders Were Elected To Rajya Sabha From UP?

The BJP won eight of the 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Among the newly elected MPs are Uttar Pradesh government minister Dharampal Singh, party OBC wing chief Prakash Pal, Shruti Gangwar, Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Priyanka Rawat, Radhakant Ojha, Gopi Krishna Pandey and Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan.

All eight BJP candidates were elected unopposed.

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What Did SP Leader Dhanraj Nathwani Say After His Election?

Following his unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha, SP MP Dhanraj Nathwani thanked party national president Akhilesh Yadav and the party leadership for their support.

In a post on X, Nathwani wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to the entire senior party leadership and honorable MLAs who have placed their unwavering faith in me. I will remain fully dedicated to carrying forward Akhilesh's progressive vision for the all-round development of Uttar Pradesh, modern infrastructure, and a bright future for the youth on the floor of Parliament."

He also announced that he would formally receive his victory certificate on October 12 at noon.

"During the auspicious festival of Sharadiya Navratri, I will formally receive my victory certificate on October 12th at noon. Thank you all for your immense love, blessings, and good wishes!" he wrote.

Shruti Gangwar Thanks BJP Leadership

Newly elected BJP MP Shruti Gangwar also expressed gratitude to the party's central and state leadership for placing their trust in her.

"I am deeply grateful to the party, the central leadership, and the state leadership for placing so much trust in me. This responsibility and trust has been placed not only on me, but on half the country's population, and I will work to fulfill this responsibility with complete honesty, dedication, and commitment," she said.

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