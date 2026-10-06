Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal bypolls recorded 58.37% turnout by 1 PM.

AJUP chief Humayun Kabir detained for violating election rules.

CM Adhikari defended detention, citing strict election commission rules.

BJP alleged opposition created tension with inflammatory bypoll remarks.

Voting continued in West Bengal's Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies on Tuesday as polling for the by-elections entered the second half of the day. As of 3:30 PM, the latest available official turnout figures were those recorded at 1 PM, when Nandigram had registered 60.32% polling and Rejinagar 56.43%. The combined turnout across the two constituencies stood at 58.37%.

The bypolls, which began at 7 AM and are scheduled to continue until 6 PM, have seen heavy deployment of police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The polling has also been marked by political allegations and the detention of Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir in Rejinagar.

Nandigram Leads Turnout

Nandigram recorded 60.32% turnout by 1 PM, the highest figure among the two West Bengal constituencies voting on Tuesday. Rejinagar recorded 56.43%, taking the combined polling percentage to 58.37%.

The figures available by the afternoon showed substantial voter participation in both constituencies, with Nandigram remaining ahead of Rejinagar.

The bypolls are being conducted under heightened security arrangements, with webcasting and multi-layered deployment in place across the constituencies.

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BJP Raises Allegations

The BJP accused opposition parties of attempting to create tension around the bypolls through provocative statements and political messaging.

State BJP chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar alleged that opposition leaders were making false, inflammatory and divisive statements and attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest. He also alleged that such messaging was aimed at creating grounds to question the election result.

Sarkar referred to remarks concerning a '70:30 ratio', the reconstruction of a Babri mosque and a statement "wishing death upon Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari". He argued that these incidents should be viewed as part of a broader pattern of political statements during the bypoll campaign.

Kabir Detained

Kabir was detained from his party office in Murshidabad after police accused him of violating election-related rules. Beldanga SDPO Anandjit Hore said the situation was under control and adequate police and CAPF personnel had been deployed.

Kabir had earlier alleged police interference at polling booths after casting his vote. The detention subsequently became a major political talking point during the Rejinagar bypoll.

Adhikari Defends Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the police action against Kabir, saying election rules applied equally to political leaders irrespective of their position.

On the detention of AJUP chief and MLA Humayun Kabir, West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said, "I too could be detained. CM, MLA, MP and ministers are all protectees. Do we have permission to step out of the booths? He stepped out of the booth and intervened. In Nandigram, it is the rule of Election Commission. There is no role of the State Govt in this. I voted at the booth, following this I would go to the rental booth and after resting a little, I will go to Kolkata. If I go to another booth, I too would be detained. This is the rule..."

"The Election Commission's rules apply in Nandigram and Rejinagar, right? The state government has no role in this."

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Why Nandigram Is Voting

The Nandigram seat became vacant after Suvendu Adhikari won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly election and subsequently retained the latter constituency. He therefore resigned from Nandigram, triggering the bypoll.

Adhikari cast his vote at Polling Station 79 at Nandanayakbar Primary School in Nandigram on Tuesday. His continued political association with the constituency has made the bypoll a closely watched contest.

Rejinagar, meanwhile, went to a bypoll after Humayun Kabir, who had won from two constituencies, resigned from one of them.

Voting Across States

The West Bengal bypolls are part of a wider round of by-elections being held across six constituencies in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

In Tamil Nadu, Dharapuram and Madurantakam recorded 56.09% and 55.19% turnout respectively by 1 PM, while Puducherry's Thattanchavady recorded 56.27%. Assam's Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency registered approximately 56.35% turnout during the same period.

Counting for the bypolls is scheduled for October 9.