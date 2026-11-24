The Samajwadi Party (SP) has proposed 26 Assembly seats for the Congress as the two alliance partners negotiate seat-sharing for the Uttar Pradesh elections. The party has also sought details of the Congress' electoral prospects and candidates for other constituencies it has demanded.

The proposed list includes two seats won by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly elections and four where it finished second. The remaining 20 constituencies have also been included in the SP's offer.

The Congress had submitted a list of 130 seats to the SP on Monday. The SP has sought the winning equation and details of prospective candidates for these constituencies before taking a decision on its demand.

Which 26 Seats Has The SP Proposed For Congress?

Of the 26 seats proposed by the SP, two were won by the Congress in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. These are:

- Seats won by Congress: Rampur Khas and Pharenda.

The SP has also included four constituencies where the Congress finished second in the previous Assembly elections:

- Seats where Congress was runner-up: Mathura, Kheragarh, Jagdishpur and Kidwai Nagar.

The remaining 20 seats proposed by the SP are Baghpat, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Syana, Khurja, Khair, Iglas, Mant, Agra North, Fatehpur Sikri, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Govind Nagar, Nanpara, Gorakhpur Urban, Khajani, Padrauna, Fazilnagar, Pindra and Varanasi Cantt.

SP-Congress Hold First Round Of Seat-Sharing Talks

The two parties held their first round of seat-sharing discussions on Monday. The meeting lasted around 20 minutes, with leaders from both sides describing the talks as positive and expressing confidence that an agreement would be reached.

The Congress submitted its list of preferred constituencies to the SP, which also presented its own list. The SP is now examining the Congress' demands and has asked for details of the candidates and their chances of winning in the constituencies sought by the party.

After the meeting, SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav described the discussions as encouraging. Asked about the short duration of the meeting, he said complicated issues take time to resolve.

However, Yadav expressed confidence that the seat-sharing issue would be settled within two to three days.