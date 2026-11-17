Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh published draft electoral roll for revision.

State registered 18.84 lakh new voters since April.

Citizens can submit claims, objections until December 16.

Special campaign days organized to enroll eligible citizens.

The draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh has been published as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR)-2027 exercise, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa announced at a press conference on Tuesday. The exercise will allow eligible citizens to enrol themselves, raise objections, and seek corrections in voter-list details over the coming month.

According to the official figures, the number of registered voters in the state has increased from 13,39,84,792 on April 10 to 13,58,68,905 as of November 17.

The latest figure marks an increase of 18,84,113 voters since April 10. The draft roll has been published as part of the exercise to update the electoral list and ensure that eligible citizens, particularly young voters and women, are included.

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Claims, Objections To Be Accepted Till December 16

The Election Commission will accept claims and objections from November 17 to December 16. Citizens can use Form 6 to get their names added to the electoral roll, Form 7 to seek deletion of names or raise objections to an entry, and Form 8 to correct or update existing details, UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa announced.

The exercise will also focus on ensuring the accuracy of entries in the voter list, including the details of existing electors. Eligible citizens are being encouraged to check their own names and those of their family members in the draft roll.

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Special Campaign Days On November 21, 22, 28 And 29

As part of the enrolment drive, special campaign days will be organised at all polling stations across Uttar Pradesh on November 21, 22, 28 and 29. Booth-level officers will be available at polling stations to assist citizens with the process.

The Election Commission has directed officials to make special efforts to bring eligible citizens, particularly young people and women, into the electoral roll. The campaign is also aimed at identifying those who are eligible to vote but have not yet been registered.

The draft electoral roll is available for citizens to verify their entries and submit applications for inclusion, deletion or correction within the prescribed period.