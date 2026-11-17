BJP has begun shaping its campaign strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a focus on five issues discussed at a party brainstorming meeting in Mathura, according to sources. The agenda is understood to include the proposed temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), infrastructure and development, law and order, and nationalism and cultural heritage.

Janmabhoomi Focus

The Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue featured prominently in the Mathura discussions. Sources said the party wants to raise it more prominently and bring it to the centre of the election debate. The meeting also considered possible next steps, including legal options connected with the site.

Sources said one proposal was to set a target of initiating steps towards temple construction within six months of a BJP return to power in 2027. This was discussed as a goal, not a confirmed timeline. The party is also said to be considering ways to increase political and legal activity around the issue.

The possibility of exploring legal and administrative routes, along the lines of the Bhojshala case in Madhya Pradesh, also came up, according to sources. Discussions reportedly covered ongoing court cases and other available legal avenues. No final decision or formal announcement on these options has been cited.

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Five Themes for 2027

Alongside Janmabhoomi, the agenda includes the UCC, infrastructure and development, law and order and security, and nationalism and cultural heritage. The BJP is expected to highlight the work of the state and central governments, while placing the UCC and cultural heritage within its wider ideological pitch.

The broader message from the meeting, according to sources, was that the BJP intends to make cultural nationalism a prominent campaign theme alongside development and law and order. The Mathura discussions form part of its preparations for Mission 2027, as the party seeks a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. The wider campaign plan remains under discussion ahead of polling in the state.

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