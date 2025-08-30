Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025'Thanos' Changed Name To Mohammad Ibrahim And Became A Maharashtra Voter: Rahul Gandhi Shares Video

Thanos In Maharashtra: A viral video from Malegaon, India, shows a voter ID with Marvel villain Thanos's image, sparking controversy.

By : Abhishek Chakraborty | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

It seems voter rights in Earth's India are more lucrative than the luxuries and mysteries of the Galaxies. Till now, politicians had been squabbling over foreigners from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh changing names and getting voter IDs in India. But now we have to deal with aliens, it seems. And not just any alien — one of the most powerful Titans: Thanos.

A bizarre video from Malegaon has gone viral after it showed a voter ID in the electoral roll carrying the photo of 'Thanos', the fictional villain from Marvel Comics. Former Malegaon MLA Asif Shaikh Rashid has alleged that over 6,000 voters were registered without addresses, 3,502 ID cards had tampered photos, and 11,298 double votes had been registered in his constituency.

The ID card in the video displayed a mismatched name, incorrect age, and an incomplete address, raising questions about how such an image made its way into the official voters' list. Social media users were quick to slam the ongoing technical errors on the rolls and, as expected, a memefest quickly ensued.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also shared the video on his Instagram story. It was captioned, "New voter unlocked for BJP." The video is now viral.

'Vote Chori' Allegations 

The Congress has accused the BJP of manipulating the voter list to influence polls. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly alleged discrepancies in the electoral process. The Election Commission, however, rejected these claims and hit back strongly at the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi detailed duplicate entries, invalid addresses, bulk registrations, and a case of a voter registered twice. The Election Commission dismissed his claims as baseless and asked for a formal affidavit or apology. The Congress, refusing to back down, alleged voter data manipulation in 48 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress also launched a series of Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. To this, BJP's Amit Shah said it was a just 'ghuspathiya bachao yatra (save the infiltrators rally)'.

About the author Abhishek Chakraborty

Abhishek is the News Desk Lead at ABP Live English, heading a team of brilliant writers. Hailing from Guwahati, Assam, he writes on politics, defence, education, and health. He's passionate about playing cricket and console gaming. A news and current affairs person through & through, Abhishek enjoys food, cooking, and long drives in his leisure.
Read
Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
RAHUL GANDHI Thanos Vote Chori Row
Read more
