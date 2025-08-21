Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025‘Stolen Votes’ Formed Govt: Rahul Gandhi Says INDIA Bloc Won't Let BJP ‘Snatch’ Bihar's Voting Rights

Rahul Gandhi, during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, accused the current government of being formed through "stolen votes." He urged voters to elect a responsible and accountable government.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the current government was formed through "stolen votes" and urged people to choose a dispensation that is "truly yours, takes responsibility and is accountable to you".

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a five-minute video of him conversing with the youth of Aurangabad in poll-bound Bihar during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and said people must use the power of their votes to protect Mother India and the Constitution.

He asserted that a clean voter list is the cornerstone of free and fair elections and asked the people of Bihar not to let their voting rights slip away, as all their other rights rest on this very foundation.

Gandhi, who was accompanied by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, told the youngsters that their votes were being "stolen" and the names of living people were being struck off the electoral rolls by declaring them "dead".

He also asked them about their thoughts on GST, demonetisation and what they would like to change in Bihar, to which the group said that it was the government.

He also shared a message in Hindi, along with the clip, in which he said, "Dear voters of India, I want to ask you a straightforward question -- can a government formed by stealing votes ever have the intention of serving the public? No, right! They don't even need your votes, so they don’t care about your problems either." He said record-breaking unemployment is ruining the future of the youth, but "the government keeps filling the coffers of capitalists", thus proving its indifferent attitude.

"Scams like NEET, SSC, and paper leaks have destroyed the careers of millions of students. The government has simply turned a blind eye! Inflation is touching the sky, making life unbearable for the common man. Yet, the government keeps increasing taxes! "Train accidents and the collapse of basic infrastructure like roads and bridges have led to the untimely deaths of hundreds of innocent people. But the government hasn't even fixed accountability. From Pahalgam to Manipur, incidents of terror and violence have occurred -- hundreds have died. The government has taken no responsibility," he said.

Noting that demonetisation, Covid, and the farmers’ movement claimed millions of lives, the Congress leader alleged, "The prime minister didn't offer help, let alone show empathy! Why? Because this government wasn't chosen by you; it was formed by stealing votes.

"Whether you live, die, or suffer -- it makes no difference to them. They are confident that, whether the public votes or not, they will come back to power through theft," he said.

"Choose your government -- one that is truly yours, takes responsibility for you, and is accountable to you. Protect Mother India and the Constitution of the country with your vote," he added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 11:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress INDIA Bloc Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Voter List Bihar SIR
