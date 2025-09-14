'Jumle Ki Barish': Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At PM Modi Ahead Of His Bihar Visit

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar on September 15, stating that he is coming to do "Jumle ki Barish" in the state.



Yadav mentioned that PM Modi won't discuss any "real issues" and instead will focus on talking only about infiltrators.



The former Bihar Chief Minsiter also urged the Prime Minister to visit the Purnea medical college and take CM Nitish Kumar along with him.



"The PM is coming to do 'Jumle ki Barish'... No development work is being done. The PM will not speak on any real issue. He will only talk about infiltrators. He will not talk about Bihar's development or improving the lives of the poor. The PM is coming to Purnea, may he also visit the medical college there, 'sath mein mere chacha ko bhi le jaayein'. He will see what the reality is," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar's Purnea on September 15. He will also address a public rally at Shishabari village, where people from Purnea, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts are expected to gather.



The Prime Minister will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar. The Board will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.



Bihar accounts for approximately 90% of the country's total Makhana production.



PM Modi will inaugurate the Interim Terminal Building at the New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport, which will enhance passenger handling capacity in the region.



He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea.



Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 3x800 MW thermal power project at Pirpainti, Bhagalpur. It will be Bihar's largest private sector investment worth Rs 25,000 crore.



He will lay the foundation stone of Phase 1 of the Kosi-Mechi Intra-State River Link Project worth over Rs 2680 crore. It will focus on upgrading the canal, including desilting, reconstruction of damaged structures, and renovation of the settling basin, while also enhancing its discharge capacity from 15,000 to 20,000 cusecs.



In line with his commitment to improve rail connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of rail projects and flag off multiple trains in Bihar.



PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Rail Line between Bikramshila - Katareah worth over Rs 2,170 crore, providing a direct rail link across the river Ganga. It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga, significantly benefiting people in the region.



He will inaugurate the new Rail Line between Arariya - Galgalia (Thakurganj) worth over Rs 4,410 crore.



Prime Minister Modi will flag off a train in the Araria - Galgalia (Thakurganj) Section, which establishes direct rail connectivity between Araria and Kishanganj districts, significantly improving access across Northeastern Bihar. He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express Train between Jogbani and Danapur, directly benefitting districts such as Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Khagaria, Begusarai, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, and Patna. He will also flag off Amrit Bharat Express Trains between Saharsa and Chheharta (Amritsar) and Jogbani and Erode. These trains will provide modern interiors, improved facilities, and faster travel capabilities, while enhancing economic, cultural, and social integration across regions.



The Prime Minsiter will also inaugurate the Sex Sorted Semen Facility at Purnea. It is a state-of-the-art semen station under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, capable of producing 5 lakh sex-sorted semen doses annually. The facility, first of its kind in eastern and north-eastern India, uses indigenously developed technology launched in October 2024, aligning with the vision of Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.



PM Modi will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies being held for 35,000 rural beneficiaries under PMAY (R) and 5,920 urban beneficiaries under PMAY (U) and hand over keys to a few beneficiaries.



He will also distribute Community Investment Funds of around Rs 500 crore to Cluster Level Federations under DAY-NRLM in Bihar and hand over cheques to a few CLF Presidents. (ANI)

