Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025BJD Cries Foul In Nuapada Bypoll, Plans EC Complaint Over ‘Manipulation’ Allegations

BJD Cries Foul In Nuapada Bypoll, Plans EC Complaint Over ‘Manipulation’ Allegations

They claim EVM tampering diverted BJD votes, citing discrepancies in voter turnout figures and unusually high percentages at some booths. The BJP denies the allegations, while the BJD plans an inquiry and grassroots strengthening.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) The opposition BJD in Odisha on Saturday said it will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission to seek "justice", alleging that large-scale "state-sponsored manipulation" happened in the Nuapada bypoll.

The decision to lodge the complaint was taken at a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC), chaired by Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

"Though we had earlier lodged a complaint in this regard with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), there was no result. Therefore, the PAC today decided to approach the EC," opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik said.

She claimed that votes for the BJD were "diverted" by means of EVM manipulation using "official machinery and money power".

"Such rigging was observed in at least 63 polling booths. The votes given to the BJD by people were diverted to some other party. There seems to be manipulation in the EVM also," she alleged.

"The BJP won the bypoll by capturing the votes of BJD through EVM tampering, use of money, muscle and official mechanism," she alleged.

Mallik claimed that the party arrived at the conclusion that there were manipulations after reviewing the by-election results.

"We will also conduct our own inquiry, expose the EVM manipulation and make the people aware about the BJP's efforts to kill democracy," she said.

The bypoll, held on November 11, witnessed a record voter turnout of 83.45 per cent. BJP's Jay Dholakia won the election by a margin of 83,748 votes, while BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria was pushed to third place. Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi finished second.

Chhuria claimed 41 polling booths registered over 90 per cent voter turnout, which created confusion in the minds of people.

"The EC first announced 75 per cent turnout at 5 pm on November 11, later raised it to 77 per cent at 7 pm, then 81 per cent the next morning, and finally revised it to 83.45 per cent. There should be no doubt about manipulations," she said.

The BJP rejected the allegations, stating that people have lost faith in the BJD.

Mallik said the meeting also decided to take measures to strengthen the party's frontal wings at the grassroots level.

It also chalked out a strategy for the upcoming winter session of the assembly. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJD Bypolls Odisha Odisha.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
World Leaders Issue Strong Call For Peace At G20 Summit, Condemn Terrorism In All Forms
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Cities
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III As Delhi Struggles To Breathe Amid 'Very Poor' AQI
GRAP IV Measures To Be Imposed Under GRAP III Amid 'Very Poor' AQI In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | COP30: Who Is The Enemy Of Real Progress?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget