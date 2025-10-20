Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday hit out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray and the Opposition over allegations of fake voters in the state’s electoral rolls, accusing them of selectively questioning the Election Commission (EC) only when it suits their political interests.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding Thackeray’s claim of 96 lakh bogus voters in Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s planned rally on 1 November, Rane questioned the timing and intent behind the charges.

“I am surprised that Raj Thackeray did not raise these questions after the Lok Sabha elections,” Rane said, as quoted by ANI. “When Congress, INDI Alliance and MVA leaders are elected, these people do not raise any issues with the EC.”

In a sharp remark, he added, “They did not say anything after ‘vote jihad’, but if the Hindu community comes together and votes unitedly, they get upset. If you want to inquire, go to Null Bazar, Malegaon, Bhiwandi and ask if only the residents cast their vote. Thirty to forty Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims live in each house there… If you are questioning just Hindus, you are speaking Muslim League’s language.”

#WATCH | On the allegations made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission and MVA's 1st Nov rally, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "I am surprised that Raj Thackeray did not raise these questions after the Lok Sabha elections...When Congress, INDI… pic.twitter.com/B6Yyoo0Dit — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Rane’s comments come a day after Raj Thackeray’s explosive charge that the voters’ list in Maharashtra had been manipulated to favour the ruling parties.

Raj Thackeray Alleges ‘96 Lakh Fake Voters’ In Maharashtra Rolls

Addressing booth-level MNS workers on Sunday, Raj Thackeray alleged that nearly 96 lakh fake voters had been added to Maharashtra’s rolls, claiming an attempt was being made “to finish regional parties”. “I have learnt that 96 lakh fake voters have been enrolled in the voters’ list in Maharashtra for the upcoming polls. They had also done this during the state polls as well,” he said, as per news agency PTI.

Thackeray further claimed that 8–10 lakh fake names were added in Mumbai alone and 8–8.5 lakh each in Thane, Pune and Nashik. “They have done it in every village and city. Will polls take place like this in the country? If polls are held like this, then it is an insult to voters in Maharashtra and the country,” he remarked.

Without naming the BJP, he alleged that the ruling party wanted to “face the polls by putting fake electors in the list”. “It does not matter whether you cast a vote or not. The match has been fixed. What kind of democracy is this?” he asked.

Thackeray also took aim at critics of his electoral record, saying, “How will my party have MLAs and MPs if the voting arithmetic itself is compromised?” He alleged that the BJP, when in Opposition, had raised similar concerns about the EC.

Eknath Shinde Defends EC, Accuses Opposition of ‘Double Standards’

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday accused the Opposition of playing a “dual role”, saying they first demanded early local body polls but were now seeking a postponement over alleged irregularities.

“The Opposition itself was insisting on the elections to be held on priority, and when they are going to be held, the Opposition wants them to be postponed,” Shinde told reporters in Thane during Diwali celebrations.

“The Opposition had cursed, abused and made allegations against the EC on various grounds, and now it is approaching the EC with its complaints,” he said, suggesting that the protests stemmed from “fear of defeat”.

Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—would once again secure a “thumping majority” in the upcoming civic and local body polls.

“As long as citizens are with the Mahayuti, it will not face any issues,” he said, adding that Thane could be called the “Pandhari of celebrations” for its festive spirit.

Opposition Seeks Rectification of Electoral Rolls

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and MNS recently met the State Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer, alleging that duplicate names appeared across different constituencies. They have urged the authorities to “rectify” the voters’ list and remove “anomalies” before conducting local body elections, which must be completed by 31 January 2026.

The State Election Commission has responded that no political party can tamper with the rolls and that corrections and verifications are ongoing.