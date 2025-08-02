Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'His Name Exists': Patna DM Refutes Tejashwi Yadav's Voter List Claims

'His Name Exists': Patna DM Refutes Tejashwi Yadav's Voter List Claims

Patna's DM refuted Tejashwi Yadav's claim of his name missing from the voter list. An investigation confirmed Yadav's name is listed under EPIC number RAB0456228 at polling station 204, serial number 416.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 07:14 PM (IST)

Patna DM issued a statement on Saturday regarding Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name was missing from the voter list. He said that the administration became aware through media reports that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s name was not present in the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision. His name was believed to be removed, but the Leader of the Opposition's name is indeed listed in the draft voter list.

DM Tyagarajan stated, “A probe was conducted by the district administration and it was confirmed that the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition’s name is listed in the draft electoral roll. Currently, his name is registered at polling station number 204, Bihar Animal Sciences University Library Building, at serial number 416. Previously, his name was listed at polling station number 171, serial number 481, at the same location.”

The district administration clarified that the Leader of the Opposition’s EPIC number is RAB0456228. The same EPIC number was mentioned by him in the affidavit submitted during the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2020, where it can be seen at serial number 511.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Tejashwi told the press, “I submitted the enumeration form during the Special Summary Revision in Bihar, but my name is missing from the draft voter list. How will I contest the Assembly elections?” He also said that when he searched for his details using EPIC number RAB2916120 on the Election Commission’s portal, his name did not appear. However, the DM maintained that the correct EPIC number is RAB0456228.

The Election Commission’s shared records confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav’s name appears at serial number 416 in the draft voter list under EPIC number RAB0456228.

Report by Nasreen Fatima.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 07:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tejashwi Yadav Voter List Bihar Sir News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Karnataka
Prajwal Revanna, Former JD(S) MP & Grandson Of Deve Gowda, Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case
Cities
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
Pragya Thakur Makes Big Claim After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case: 'Was Pressured To Name PM Modi, Yogi...’
India
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Rajnath Singh Dares Rahul Gandhi Over 'Atom Bomb Evidence' Against EC On 'Voter Theft' Charge: 'Detonate It'
Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget