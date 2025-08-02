'His Name Exists': Patna DM Refutes Tejashwi Yadav's Voter List Claims

Patna DM issued a statement on Saturday regarding Tejashwi Yadav’s claim that his name was missing from the voter list. He said that the administration became aware through media reports that Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s name was not present in the draft electoral roll under the Special Summary Revision. His name was believed to be removed, but the Leader of the Opposition's name is indeed listed in the draft voter list.

DM Tyagarajan stated, “A probe was conducted by the district administration and it was confirmed that the Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition’s name is listed in the draft electoral roll. Currently, his name is registered at polling station number 204, Bihar Animal Sciences University Library Building, at serial number 416. Previously, his name was listed at polling station number 171, serial number 481, at the same location.”

The district administration clarified that the Leader of the Opposition’s EPIC number is RAB0456228. The same EPIC number was mentioned by him in the affidavit submitted during the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2020, where it can be seen at serial number 511.

Meanwhile, in Patna, Tejashwi told the press, “I submitted the enumeration form during the Special Summary Revision in Bihar, but my name is missing from the draft voter list. How will I contest the Assembly elections?” He also said that when he searched for his details using EPIC number RAB2916120 on the Election Commission’s portal, his name did not appear. However, the DM maintained that the correct EPIC number is RAB0456228.

The Election Commission’s shared records confirmed that Tejashwi Yadav’s name appears at serial number 416 in the draft voter list under EPIC number RAB0456228.

Report by Nasreen Fatima.