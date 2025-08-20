Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sounded an alarm over the political climate in Bihar, cautioning that unrest could build up as the state heads towards elections. At a press conference, Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to manipulate poll outcomes in several states.

“I can see, there is a fire that is starting in Bihar. I am inviting all the senior leaders to come and see this fire because it cannot be stopped. A 4-year-old child in Bihar is shouting ‘vote chor’, ‘vote chor’ (vote thief, vote thief)… They stole the Maharashtra, Haryana (elections)… They will steal elections in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. But now it seems that fire has spread in Bihar… You can see that there is a storm…” Gandhi told the gathering, as quoted by news agency ANI.

‘Fight Between Protectors and Attackers of Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi

Expressing solidarity with Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Gandhi lauded his colleague for advocating social justice in Telangana and working on the state’s caste census. He underlined the primacy of the Constitution in all legal matters.

“There is a fight going on between those that are attacking the Constitution and those that are defending the Constitution… Every single party has unanimously supported Reddy ji. He worked on the Telangana caste census, helped craft a vision of social justice for Telangana. As I was thinking what to say, I happened to look inside his pocket. And inside his pocket, there was the Constitution of India. He is carrying the Constitution of India with him everywhere… After about five minutes, he said to me, Rahul, I have been carrying the constitution in my pocket for 52 years… He said, because, in any legal conversation, the Constitution has the final answer…” he said.

‘Heading Back to Medieval Times’: Rahul Gandhi On PM-CM Removal Bills

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP-led government over new bills introduced in Parliament, drawing parallels with feudal practices. He alleged that elected representatives were being arbitrarily removed under the current dispensation.

“There is a lot of action going on about the new Bill that the BJP is proposing. We are going back to medieval times when the king could just remove anybody at will. There’s no concept of what an elected person is. He doesn’t like your face, so he tells ED to put a case, and then a democratically elected person is wiped out within 30 days. Also, let’s not forget why we are electing a new Vice President. Just yesterday I was having a conversation with somebody and I said, you know, where is the old vice president gone? He’s gone…” Gandhi remarked.

‘Big Story Behind Vice President’s Exit’: Rahul Gandhi

Raising questions about the resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Gandhi suggested that there was more than met the eye. He pointed out the unusual silence of Dhankar, who was once vocal in the Rajya Sabha.

“The day the Vice President resigned. Venugopal ji called me and said, Vice President is gone. There’s a big story about why he resigned. Some of you might know it, some of you might not know it, but there’s a story behind it, and then there’s a story about why he’s in hiding. Why is the Vice President of India in a situation where he cannot say a word? Suddenly, the person who used to burst forth in the Rajya Sabha has gone silent, completely silent. So this is the time we’re living in,” Gandhi said, as reported by ANI.