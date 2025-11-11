A clash broke out between Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers in the Barbigha area of Warisaliganj constituency in Bihar during the ongoing phase two polling.

Visuals from the clash site shows a vandalised car at the spot.

Following the clash, DSP Nishu Mallcik said that police personnel have been deployed near the clash site in Warisaliganj to ensure law and order and smooth voting.

“We are camping here in the Warisaliganj constituency. We received instructions from senior officers, and everything is peaceful here. We will continue to camp in the area,” he said.