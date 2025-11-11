Clash Between Jan Suraaj, BJP Supporters In Bihar's Warisaliganj As Final Phase Of Voting Underway
Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers clashed in Bihar's Warisaliganj on Tuesday as the final phase of the Assembly elections is underway across 122 seats in the state.
A clash broke out between Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers in the Barbigha area of Warisaliganj constituency in Bihar during the ongoing phase two polling.
Visuals from the clash site shows a vandalised car at the spot.
VIDEO | Bihar polls 2025: Clash breaks out between Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers in the Barbigha area of Warisaliganj constituency. Visuals show a vandalised car at the spot.#BiharElections2025 #BiharElectionsWithPTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2025
Following the clash, DSP Nishu Mallcik said that police personnel have been deployed near the clash site in Warisaliganj to ensure law and order and smooth voting.
“We are camping here in the Warisaliganj constituency. We received instructions from senior officers, and everything is peaceful here. We will continue to camp in the area,” he said.