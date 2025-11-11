Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Clash Between Jan Suraaj, BJP Supporters In Bihar's Warisaliganj As Final Phase Of Voting Underway

Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers clashed in Bihar's Warisaliganj on Tuesday as the final phase of the Assembly elections is underway across 122 seats in the state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A clash broke out between Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers in the Barbigha area of Warisaliganj constituency in Bihar during the ongoing phase two polling.

Visuals from the clash site shows a vandalised car at the spot.

Following the clash, DSP Nishu Mallcik said that police personnel have been deployed near the clash site in Warisaliganj to ensure law and order and smooth voting.

“We are camping here in the Warisaliganj constituency. We received instructions from senior officers, and everything is peaceful here. We will continue to camp in the area,” he said.

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Jan Suraaj Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

Esha Deol Claims Dharmendra 'Stable & Recovering', Hema Malini Condemns False Reporting
Delhi Enters GRAP-3 Zone As Air Quality Turns 'Severe'; Construction Banned, Offices Advised WFH
Bihar Election Phase 2 Voting Sees 14.5% Turnout Till 9 AM, Higher Than First Phase
'Will Bring Tariffs Down': Trump Says US Closing In On 'Fair Deal' With India
