As results of 2025 Bihar Assembly elections start to take shape, one of the opposition parties making a significant impact is All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

After a surprising performance in 2020 elections, where it secured five seats in Bihar, AIMIM appears poised for another decent showing, especially in Seemanchal region.

This region is known for its large Muslim population and has 24 Assembly seats in total. AIMIM has long relied on this area to maintain its relevance in Bihar politics, and the latest trends indicate that the party is once again making its mark.

As of 1:00 pm on Friday, AIMIM is leading in five key constituencies: Kochadhaman (Kishanganj), Amour and Baisi (Purnea), and Baisi, Thakurganj, and Jokihat (Araria). These early trends show that the party could retain its presence in the state, securing crucial seats in the state’s politically significant Seemanchal region.

Congress has once again failed to make an impact, continuing its trend of poor performances. As per latest trends, Congress is leading on just five seats in the state.

As part of RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in 2020 elections, Congress contested 70 seats but managed to secure only 19, underlining its struggle in the state.

The party's lackluster showing has raised questions about its role within INDIA alliance, with many viewing it as a weak link in Bihar's political landscape. Despite being a key member of the opposition coalition, Congress’s inability to secure a stronger foothold continues to be a challenge for the alliance's prospects in the state.

Seemanchal region of Bihar

Seemanchal region of Bihar, which includes the districts of Purnia, Katihar, Kishanganj, and Araria, became a hotspot for intense political battles in the 2025 Assembly elections.

With 24 Assembly constituencies spread across these districts - such as Amour, Baisi, Kasba, and Banmankhi in Purnia, Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, and Pranpur in Katihar, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, and Kochadhaman in Kishanganj, and Narpatganj, Raniganj, and Forbesganj in Araria - the region witnessed a closely fought contest between major political players.

The high stakes in Seemanchal, combined with a large Muslim population, made it a key battleground in shaping the election outcome.