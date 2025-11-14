Bihar Polls: Osama Sahab Leading In Raghunathpur Against JDU’s Vikash Kumar Singh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
Bihar Polls 2025: Osama Sahab Leading In Raghunathpur Against JDU's Vikash Kumar Singh

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RJD’s Osama Shahab is currently leading in Raghunathpur constituency, facing a tough contest against JDU’s Vikash Kumar Singh.

The seat, located in Siwan district, has drawn nationwide attention due to Shahab’s political lineage as the son of late former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin. Voters in this high-stakes battle will determine whether RJD can retain its stronghold or if JDU manages to make inroads in this key constituency.

'Raghunathpur, one of the most closely watched seats'

Raghunathpur, a key Assembly constituency in Siwan district, has emerged as one of the most closely watched seats in the 2025 Bihar elections. Contesting on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket, Osama Shahab, son of late gangster and former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, is facing off against Janata Dal United’s Vikash Kumar Singh.

Mohammad Shahabuddin, who had served both as an MLA and MP, was barred from contesting due to his conviction and passed away in 2021 from Covid-19-related complications while serving his sentence in Tihar Jail.

Historically, Raghunathpur has been an RJD stronghold. In 2020, Harishankar Yadav of the RJD won with 67,757 votes, defeating Manoj Kumar Sinha of the Lok Janshakti Party (49,792 votes) and JDU’s Rajeshwar Chauhan (26,162 votes). Similarly, in 2015, Harishankar Yadav secured victory with 61,042 votes, surpassing BJP’s Manoj Kumar Singh, who received 50,420 votes.

As counting begins on November 14, all eyes are on whether Osama Shahab can continue his father’s political legacy in Raghunathpur.

Local Concerns and Voter Sentiment

In this election, local issues and emotional connections have taken precedence over development agendas. Osama Shahab benefits from the political legacy of his late father, Shahabuddin, while also being seen as a youthful and educated candidate representing a “fresh start.” Residents have long expressed frustration over neglected roads, education, and employment opportunities. Many feel that Siwan’s political prominence has diminished over time and are looking for revitalization.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:30 AM (IST)
