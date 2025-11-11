Explorer
Praja Poll Exit Poll: NDA On Course For Thumping Victory In Bihar, Mahagathbandhan Way Behind
According to the Praja Poll Analytics Exit Poll, the NDA is headed for a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections with a projected 186 seats. The Mahagathbandhan is seen trailing far behind with just 50 seats, while others are expected to secure around 7. The survey suggests a decisive mandate in favour of the ruling alliance, indicating that voters have largely backed its leadership and performance as Bihar awaits the final results.
Seat Projection:
NDA: 186
Mahagathbandhan: 50
Others: 7
