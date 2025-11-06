Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Voter turnout for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, held on Thursday, has surpassed expectations, with 60.13 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballots by 5 PM, exceeding the turnout of the previous election. In the 2020 election, voter participation in these 121 constituencies was 55.81 per cent, marking a significant improvement from the previous election.

In 2020, the overall voter turnout for the 243-seat Assembly was 58.7 per cent, while the 2015 elections recorded 56.9 per cent. In this first phase, voters from 18 districts have actively participated in the elections. According to the Election Commission's data released till 5 PM, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Begusarai with 67.32 per cent, followed by Khagaria with 60.65 per cent, Gopalganj at 64.96 per cent, Darbhanga at 58.38 per cent, Nalanda at 57.58 per cent, Patna at 55.02 per cent, Bhojpur at 53.24 per cent, and Buxar at 55.10 per cent.

Other districts also saw strong voter engagement, with Madhubani recording 65.74 per cent, Munger at 54.90 per cent, Muzaffarpur at 64.63 per cent, Lakhisarai at 62.76 per cent, Vaishali at 59.45 per cent, Sheikhpura at 52.36 per cent, Samastipur at 66.65 per cent, Saharsa at 62.65 per cent, and Saran at 60.90 per cent.

Voter Turnout in Key Constituencies

In key constituencies where prominent political figures are contesting, the voter turnout varied. Raghopur, where Tejashwi Yadav is contesting, saw a turnout of 64.01 per cent. Tej Pratap Yadav, standing from Mahua, recorded 54.88 per cent. In Tarapur, where Samrat Chowdhury is the candidate, voter participation stood at 58.33 per cent.

Other constituencies with notable candidates saw varied turnout: Vijay Kumar Sinha in Lakhisarai recorded 60.51 per cent, Khesari Lal Yadav in Chhapra had 56.32 per cent, Maithili Thakur in Alinagar saw 58.05 per cent, and Anant Singh in Mokama recorded 60.16 per cent.

Other constituencies with significant voting figures included Bhor (Prity Kinnar) at 61.05 per cent, Siwan (Mangal Pandey) at 57.38 per cent, Sarairanjan (Vijay Kumar Chaudhary) at 70.19 per cent, Lalganj (Shivani Shukla) at 60.17 per cent, and Raghunathpur (Osama Shahab, son of Shahabuddin) at 51.18 per cent.

