Bihar Elections: EC Monitors Voting Through Live Feed From Polling Stations

HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: EC Monitors Voting Through Live Feed From Polling Stations

The Election Commission is closely monitoring Bihar's first phase of polling, where 121 seats are being contested, via live CCTV feeds from all polling stations.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Election Commission top brass is constantly monitoring the ongoing polling in Bihar through the live feed available from polling stations.

CCTVs have been installed for the first time in all polling stations of the state.

Officials said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners S S Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have stationed themselves at the EC's control room at the Nirvachan Sadan here.

As many as 121 seats are going to poll in the first phase on Thursday. The second phase will be held on November 11 and the results will be announced on November 14. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections
