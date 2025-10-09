The seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have not yet been finalised within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deliberating on constituencies and candidate for the Janata Dal (United), with the official list awaited to be disclosed.

However, sources say the JDU has prepared a provisional list of approximately 35 candidates. The candidates finalised so far include:

Nalanda: Shravan Kumar

Sarairanjan: Vijay Choudhary

Amarpur: Jayant Raj

Kalyanpur (SC): Maheshwar Hazari

Bahadurpur: Madan Sahni

Sonbarsa: Ratnesh Sada

Bihariganj: Niranjan Kumar Mehta

Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav

Dhamdaha: Leshi Singh

Supaul: Bijendra Prasad Yadav

Harlakhi: Sudhanshu Shekhar

Valmiki Nagar: Dhirendra Pratap Singh

Barbigha: Sudarshan Kumar

Jhajha: Damodar Rawat

Phulparas: Sheela Mandal Kusheshwar

Asthan (SC): Shashi Bhushan

Hazari Kuchaykot: Amarendra Pandey

Gopalpur: Gopal Mandal

Babubarhi: Meena Kumari

Belagnj: Manorama Devi

Pipra: Ramvilas Kamat

Jagdishpur: Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Warishnagar: Ashok Kumar

Sursand: Dilip Rai

Runnisaidpur: Pankaj Mishra

Nirmali: Anirudh Prasad Yadav

Raniganj: Acme Rishidev

Mahisi: Gunjeshwar Sah

Gaighat: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav

Morning: Sunil Kumar

Mahnar: Umesh Singh Kushwaha

Morwa: Vidyasagar Singh Nishad

Beldaur: Panna Lal Singh Patel

Rajgir: Kaushal Kishore

Rajpur: Santosh Kumar Nirala

While the JDU is working to finalise its ticket distribution, bickering among NDA partners over seat sharing has surfaced. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) reportedly requested a “respectable” number of seats, warning that the party might not contest if demands are not met.

Similarly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now seeking 36 seats.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, met party leaders in Patna to discuss the seat sharing arrangements and finalise the list of party candidates as the nomination filing date nears.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes set for November 14.