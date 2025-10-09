Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Likely To Field JDU Candidates From These 35 Seats; List To Be Out Soon

Bihar Elections 2025: Nitish Kumar Likely To Field JDU Candidates From These 35 Seats; List To Be Out Soon

Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6 and 11 in the state, while votes will be counted on November 14.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have not yet been finalised within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deliberating on constituencies and candidate for the Janata Dal (United), with the official list awaited to be disclosed.

However, sources say the JDU has prepared a  provisional list of approximately 35 candidates. The candidates finalised so far include:

  • Nalanda: Shravan Kumar
  • Sarairanjan: Vijay Choudhary
  • Amarpur: Jayant Raj
  • Kalyanpur (SC): Maheshwar Hazari
  • Bahadurpur: Madan Sahni
  • Sonbarsa: Ratnesh Sada
  • Bihariganj: Niranjan Kumar Mehta
  • Alamnagar: Narendra Narayan Yadav
  • Dhamdaha: Leshi Singh
  • Supaul: Bijendra Prasad Yadav
  • Harlakhi: Sudhanshu Shekhar
  • Valmiki Nagar: Dhirendra Pratap Singh
  • Barbigha: Sudarshan Kumar
  • Jhajha: Damodar Rawat
  • Phulparas: Sheela Mandal Kusheshwar
  • Asthan (SC): Shashi Bhushan
  • Hazari Kuchaykot: Amarendra Pandey
  • Gopalpur: Gopal Mandal
  • Babubarhi: Meena Kumari
  • Belagnj: Manorama Devi
  • Pipra: Ramvilas Kamat
  • Jagdishpur: Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha
  • Warishnagar: Ashok Kumar
  • Sursand: Dilip Rai
  • Runnisaidpur: Pankaj Mishra
  • Nirmali: Anirudh Prasad Yadav
  • Raniganj: Acme Rishidev
  • Mahisi: Gunjeshwar Sah
  • Gaighat: Maheshwar Prasad Yadav
  • Morning: Sunil Kumar
  • Mahnar: Umesh Singh Kushwaha
  • Morwa: Vidyasagar Singh Nishad
  • Beldaur: Panna Lal Singh Patel
  • Rajgir: Kaushal Kishore
  • Rajpur: Santosh Kumar Nirala

While the JDU is working to finalise its ticket distribution, bickering among NDA partners over seat sharing has surfaced. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) reportedly requested a “respectable” number of seats, warning that the party might not contest if demands are not met.

Similarly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now seeking 36 seats.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP leader Vinod Tawde, met party leaders in Patna to discuss the seat sharing arrangements and finalise the list of party candidates as the nomination filing date nears.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes set for November 14.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
