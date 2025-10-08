Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Firm On 36-Seat Demand; These 8 Constituencies Confirmed So Far

Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan Firm On 36-Seat Demand; These 8 Constituencies Confirmed So Far

Neither the NDA nor the opposition alliance has so far announced seat-sharing arrangements with their allies. Paswan has asserted that he will not settle for seats fewer than 36.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections beginning October 10, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has drawn a firm line in its seat-sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Party sources said national president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has made it clear that the LJP (R) will not settle for fewer than 36 seats.

The BJP has reportedly proposed a formula of six Assembly seats per Lok Sabha seat for its smaller allies. Based on this, Chirag Paswan, who has five MPs, has been offered around 30 seats.

However, LJP (R) sources insist they were under-allocated in the Lok Sabha elections with the assurance that the gap would be compensated during the Assembly polls. 

8 Assembly Seats Confirmed So Far, Arun Bharti To Lead Future Negotiations

The Paswan-led party has rejected any offer of a Rajya Sabha seat, stressing that a deal will be struck only if it receives 36 or more Assembly seats.

According to sources, the BJP has so far confirmed eight seats for the LJP (R): Govindganj, Hisua, Rajapakar, Brahmapur, Bodh Gaya, Sikandra, Makhdumpur, and Jehanabad.

Additionally, future negotiations on seat-sharing will be handled by Arun Bharti, whom Chirag Paswan recently appointed as the party’s election in-charge.

Sources also said Chirag has indicated that he will no longer directly engage with BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan or Vinod Tawde on seat talks. “As party president, Chirag will speak only to top BJP leadership if needed,” a source said, underscoring the growing assertiveness within the LJP (R) camp as election talks intensify.

Paswan on Tuesday held seat-sharing talks with senior BJP leaders including the party's Bihar polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan amid competing claims from their various allies.

Pradhan was accompanied by BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, who is the party's organisational in-charge for Bihar, and Minister Mangal Pandey.

The Election Commission had on Monday announced the schedule of the assembly election in Bihar. Polling will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Polls Chirag Paswan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
Tension In Mahagathbandhan? Lalu's RJD Not Ready To Give Congress More Than 50 Seats
India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Kerala
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Seats Allocation Clash Continues Between Chirag Paswan And Jitan Ram Manjhi | ABP News
Azam Khan Released From Jail; Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Him In Rampur Under Strict Conditions
Pawan Singh Press Conference: Responds to Wife Jyoti Singh’s Allegations, Calls Family Matters Private
Arun Bharti Likely To Contest Bihar Assembly, Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Talks Stalled
Pawan Singh Narrates Personal Family Dispute Amid Court Matter, Emphasizes Respect And Boundaries
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget