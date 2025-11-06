Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's Convoy Attacked In Lakhisarai On Polling Day

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy was attacked on polling day in Lakhisarai. He alleged that RJD supporters hurled stones on his car.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy was attacked in Lakhisarai amid ongoing polling in the state in phase one. The protestors raised "murdabad" slogans as they surrounded the BJP leader's convoy. 

According to news agency ANI, RJD supporters surrounded the Deputy CM's car, hurled slippers and prevented him from going ahead. Police personnel are present at the spot.

Following the incident, the BJP leader alleged that "RJD goons" are responsible for the attack and that they were not allowing him to visit Khoriari village in Lakhisarai, the constituency he is contesting the Bihar elections from.

"These are the goons of RJD. Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win...They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote...Look at their hooliganism...This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 42.31 per cent of 3.75 crore voters have exercised their franchise till 1 PM in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. Gopalganj district recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 46.73, followed by Lakhisarai at 46.37 and Begusarai at 46.02.

Voting began at 7 AM for 121 seats amid tight security arrangements, and it will continue till 5 PM.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 02:15 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA BJP
