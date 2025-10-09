‘Playing With Fire’: Mamata Warns ECI As Union Min Says 1.2 Cr Illegal Voters May Be Deleted

Amid indications that the Election Commission of India (ECI) may begin its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal after October 15, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a sharp warning to the poll panel, cautioning it against deleting names of voters belonging to any particular community during the revision exercise.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the Commission of showing undue haste in starting and finishing the SIR process at a time when the state is simultaneously witnessing festive celebrations and battling the aftermath of severe floods and landslides in North Bengal.

Mamata’s Warning to the Election Commission

“I will not tolerate it if the names of people from any particular community in the state are deleted from the voters’ list because of this unnecessary hurry. I am asking them (ECI) not to play with fire,” Banerjee said, as news agency IANS reported.

She pointed out that several families in North Bengal were still struggling after their homes were destroyed by floods and landslides, questioning how they could possibly produce the required documents for voter verification. “A crisis situation because of a natural calamity is still prevailing in West Bengal. Houses of several people have been washed away because of the flood. In such a situation, from where will they furnish the necessary documents for the SIR? Some are on vacation because of the ongoing festive season. How will they furnish the documents?” she asked.

Banerjee’s remarks came even as a Central team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti was in the state for a two-day visit to assess preparedness for the revision exercise.

CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses EC Official of ‘Overstepping Authority’

Without naming anyone, Banerjee also accused a section of Election Commission officials of acting beyond their mandate. “One particular officer has several charges of corruption against him. I will reveal those when the time comes. I hope that he will not act beyond his authority. He is unnecessarily threatening the state government officials. The state administration is yet to be taken over by the ECI. Then why is the Commission holding meetings with the booth-level officers now?” the Chief Minister questioned.

She further claimed that two residents of Nadia district had received notices related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) soon after the Durga Puja, suggesting that her earlier fears of the Centre imposing the NRC in the state under the guise of SIR were coming true.

“Why were NRC notices slapped in the name of SIR? Are they (Union government) trying to enforce the NRC in the state? They will never be successful. The SIR is actually a conspiracy to delete the names of genuine voters from the voters’ list. A saffronisation attempt of the Central agencies is going on,” Banerjee alleged.

BJP’s Shantanu Thakur Claims 1.2 Crore Illegal Voters May Be Removed

Earlier, Union Minister and BJP MP Shantanu Thakur on Thursday said that the SIR could help remove up to 1.2 crore illegal voters from West Bengal’s electoral rolls. Speaking at a Vijaya Sammilani event in Gaighata, North 24 Parganas, Thakur, a prominent leader of the Matua community, claimed the revision would help eliminate “Rohingyas, infiltrators, and ghost voters” from the rolls.

“If SIR is implemented properly, the TMC government will have no escape route. At least one crore to 1.2 crore people who have illegally become voters in West Bengal will be deleted. Rohingyas, infiltrators and ghost voters will not be able to cast their votes anymore,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

Thakur maintained that the revision would ensure transparency in the electoral rolls. “A transparent voter list will emerge. We will see how many Rohingya, Bangladeshi and ghost voters get deleted and also how many refugee voters are affected. Refugees will not be pushed back to Bangladesh. Once they get citizenship, they will again become legitimate voters,” he added.

TMC’s Mamata Bala Thakur Hits Back

The remarks drew a strong response from Trinamool Congress MP Mamata Bala Thakur, who is also Shantanu Thakur’s aunt and a Matua leader herself. She warned that the SIR process could ultimately hurt the BJP’s own support base.

“It is the Matua refugees who will suffer the most because of SIR. Those who vote for the BJP will lose their names from the rolls. The TMC will not be affected; in fact, our seats will increase,” she told reporters.

She also accused the BJP leadership of confusing people over issues of citizenship and voter registration. “Let the state BJP leadership and the Union home minister first decide what they actually want. They have left people, especially refugees, completely confused,” she said.

SIR: A New Flashpoint Ahead of Bengal Election 2026

The ECI’s proposed SIR has emerged as a fresh political flashpoint in West Bengal, with the Trinamool Congress accusing the poll body of acting under the BJP’s influence to strike off genuine voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, while the BJP insists the exercise is essential to ensure a fair and transparent voter list.

The Matua community, comprising Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, wields considerable electoral influence in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts — making it a crucial vote bank for both parties.