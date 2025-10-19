AIMIM Releases List Of 25 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday released its list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The polling for the 243-seat Assembly is scheduled to be held on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

In a post on X, AIMIM wrote, "The names of AIMIM candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections are something like this. Inshallah, we hope to become the voice of the most oppressed people in Bihar. This list has been prepared by the AIMIM Bihar unit, and in this regard, consultation has also been done with the party's national leadership."

The AIMIM Bihar unit approved 25 candidates, including Mohammed Kaif for Siwan, Anas Salam for Gopalganj AC, Advocate Shams Aagaz for Kishanganj, Rashid Khalil Ansari for Madhubani, Mohammad Manzoor Alam for Araria, among others, for the Bihar Assembly elections. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Congress released its second list for the Bihar assembly elections, announcing candidates for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats.

The party has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest elections from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies, respectively. Earlier, on October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections. Out of the total 48 candidates, 24 will be contested in the first phase of elections and 24 in the second phase. The party said that the remaining names will be announced in due course.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, was unable to finalise a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats. In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)