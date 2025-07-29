UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 230 Officer Posts; Graduates Eligible

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a major recruitment drive for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), offering a chance at high-ranking government jobs for graduates across India. A total of 230 vacancies have been opened for the posts of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer.

The application process begins on July 29, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply online through the official UPSC website — http://www.upsc.gov.in.

These positions are considered prestigious within the central government system, offering not just a competitive salary but also strong job security, allowances, and promotion opportunities under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key Details Of UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies: 230

Posts: Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC), Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer

Eligibility: A graduate degree from a recognised university is required. Preference may be given to candidates with additional qualifications in Law, Management, or Accounting.

Age Limit: Maximum 30 years for general category candidates. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per government rules.

How To Apply For UPSC EPFO 2025?

Visit the official website: [upsc.gov.in](http://www.upsc.gov.in) Click on the EPFO Recruitment 2025 link Register and log in to fill out the application form Upload required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and keep a printout for future reference

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment Also Open

Separately, online applications have also started for LT Grade Teacher posts in government schools across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 7,466 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates can apply until August 28, 2025, which is also the last date to pay the examination fee.

Breakdown of LT Grade vacancies:

Male Candidates: 4,860 posts Female Candidates: 2,525 posts Candidates with Disabilities: 81 posts

