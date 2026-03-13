ICSE, ISC Board Exams Cancelled in UAE Over Security Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to cancel the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) board examinations for all examination centres in the United Arab Emirates. The move comes in response to security concerns linked to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and will affect thousands of Indian students enrolled in CISCE-affiliated schools across the country.

Earlier, the exams had been postponed due to the situation in the region. However, after a fresh review of developments, the council confirmed that the examinations will not be conducted in the UAE this year.

The ICSE and ISC exams were initially scheduled to take place between March 2 and April 6, 2026.

Decision Taken After Security Assessment

In a communication shared with affiliated schools, CISCE said the decision followed discussions with relevant authorities in the UAE and India. The council held consultations with Dubai’s education regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), as well as the Consulate General of India in Dubai before taking the final call.

After reviewing the security environment and assessing the challenges involved in conducting large-scale examinations, the council decided that cancelling the exams was the safest option.

Officials stated that the step was taken as a precautionary measure to prioritise the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and examination staff.

Regional Developments Trigger Concerns

The cancellation comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in the Middle East, involving escalating developments between Iran, the United States and Israel. In recent days, the region has witnessed reports of missile interceptions, drone activities and disruptions to aviation services across parts of the Gulf.

Countries such as the UAE, Oman and Bahrain have seen increased security alerts, with reports indicating that intercepted missiles and falling debris were observed in parts of Dubai. These developments have raised concerns about holding large public gatherings, including major school examinations.

Education authorities indicated that the decision reflects precautionary planning during a period of uncertainty in the region.

Thousands of Indian Students Impacted

The UAE is home to one of the largest Indian expatriate populations in the world, with a significant number of students studying in schools that follow Indian curricula. Several institutions across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah are affiliated with CISCE, which conducts the ICSE examination for Class 10 students and the ISC examination for Class 12 students.

The exam schedule had already faced disruption earlier this month when some papers were postponed due to regional developments.

Evaluation Process Yet to Be Announced

CISCE has not yet released details about how students will be assessed following the cancellation of the exams. However, education experts believe the council may consider alternative evaluation methods similar to those used during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Possible approaches could include internal school assessments, pre-board exam results, coursework, and practical evaluations. Such measures would help ensure that students receive their final results without losing an academic year.

Meanwhile, several schools have urged students and parents to remain calm, assuring them that detailed guidelines will be shared once CISCE announces the evaluation framework.

Counsellors are also supporting students, especially those in Class 12 whose results play a crucial role in university admissions.

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