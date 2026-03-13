Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

NTA releases CUET PG 2026 admit cards for March 16–19 exams at exams.nta.nic.in; candidates can download using login details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:20 PM (IST)

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET (PG) 2026 admit cards for examinations scheduled between March 16 and March 19. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.nic.in. 

Before releasing the admit cards, exam city intimation slips were issued to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre is located. To download the CUET PG admit card, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and password. 

The admit card is an important document that candidates must check carefully before appearing for the examination. It contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and the complete address of the examination centre where the test will be conducted. 

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: How to Download   

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card”. 

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the login section. 

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card. 

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a clear copy for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download - CUET PG Admit Card 2026

CUET PG 2026: Key Details About the Examination 

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is used for admission to postgraduate courses in central, state, and other participating universities across India. 

The CUET (PG) 2026 exam, which covers 157 subjects, is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination began on March 6 and will continue until March 27, 2026. 

If candidates face any issues while downloading their admit card or notice any errors in the details mentioned on it, they are advised to contact the NTA Helpdesk. Candidates can call 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
CUET PG 2026 CUET PG Admit Card 2026 CUET PG Admit Card 2026 For March 16 And 19 Exams
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
Education
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Out At ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
CBSE CTET Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Out At ctet.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
ICSE, ISC Board Exams Cancelled in UAE Over Security Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions
ICSE, ISC Board Exams Cancelled in UAE Over Security Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions
Education
IIT Gandhinagar To Review Michel Danino’s Role After Supreme Court Order In NCERT Textbook Controversy
IIT Gandhinagar To Review Michel Danino’s Role After Supreme Court Order In NCERT Textbook Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: 14 Days of Middle East Conflict – Iran Strikes, US & Israel Retaliate
Breaking Report: First Indian Oil Ship Safely Passes Strait of Hormuz Amid Iran Conflict
Urgent Update: Iran Missile Attack on US Base in Turkey Thwarted; Dubai Industrial Fire Reported
Breaking Update: LPG Shortage Hits Students & Hotels Hard; Induction & Diesel Stoves See 40% Spike
BREAKING: Opposition Women MPs Lead Fierce LPG Crisis Protest Inside Indian Parliament
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget