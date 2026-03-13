CUET PG Admit Card 2026 OUT For March 16-19 Exams At exams.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download

CUET PG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET (PG) 2026 admit cards for examinations scheduled between March 16 and March 19. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.nic.in.

Before releasing the admit cards, exam city intimation slips were issued to inform candidates about the city where their examination centre is located. To download the CUET PG admit card, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their application number and password.

The admit card is an important document that candidates must check carefully before appearing for the examination. It contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, shift timing, and the complete address of the examination centre where the test will be conducted.

CUET PG Admit Card 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “CUET PG 2026 Admit Card”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4: Submit the details to access your admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print a clear copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - CUET PG Admit Card 2026

CUET PG 2026: Key Details About the Examination

The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) is a national-level entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is used for admission to postgraduate courses in central, state, and other participating universities across India.

The CUET (PG) 2026 exam, which covers 157 subjects, is being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination began on March 6 and will continue until March 27, 2026.

If candidates face any issues while downloading their admit card or notice any errors in the details mentioned on it, they are advised to contact the NTA Helpdesk. Candidates can call 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in for assistance.

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