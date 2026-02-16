Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 16, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 16, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Delhi Traffic Advisory: VIP Routes, Metro, Expressways Key Ahead Of AI Summit 2026
- Rajpal Yadav Not Released, Confirms Wife After Old Video Sparks Rumours
- Clashes Erupt In Pune Over Shivaji-Tipu Remark; 9 Injured, Case Filed
- ‘Rahul Gandhi Spreads Lies On Trade Deals’: Amit Shah Assures Farmers Fully Protected
- Punjab BJP’s Arvind Khanna Joins SAD, Calls Move A ‘Homecoming’
- ‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
- ‘Talks Started, Then Collapsed’: PM Modi’s Fresh Jab At UPA Rule Failure In India
- Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers At Amarkh Mahadev Temple In Udaipur On Mahashivratri
- ‘Not Together, Alas!’: Shashi Tharoor’s Witty Remark On Priyanka Chopra At Harvard Event Wins The Internet
- Mamata Sends Sweets, Flowers To Tarique Rahman On Bangladesh Election Win
- Fake Merchant Navy Dream In Delhi; Students Allege Multi-Lakh Fraud Despite DGS Warning
- Lipstick Bomb Note Mid-Air Shock: IndiGo Flight Forced To Emergency Land, Second Scare In Hours
- DGCA Brings New Airline Rules For Cancellations
International News
- ‘No To Russian Oil Pressure’: Jaishankar Rebuts Rubio In Germany, Signals India’s Hardline Energy Stand
- Hindus among four from minority communities elected to Bangladesh parliament
- Nationwide PTI Protests Erupt As Imran Khan Health Crisis Raises Questions Over Shahbaz-Munir Regime Role
- Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
- Indian Student Found Dead In US Appeared 'Unusually Detached', Recalls Roommate
- ‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment
- Protests, US Talks, Economic Stakes: Iran Signals Willingness To 'Compromise'
- Om Birla, Vikram Misri To Attend PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony In Bangladesh
- US Court Calls Nikhil Gupta Key In Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Attempt Plot
- National Unity Or Intolerance? Students Expelled In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa For Singing India’s Anthem
Business News
- Dubai's Influential Tycoon Removed From CEO Post Amid Epstein Links, Who Is Bin Sulayem?
- Dalal Street Records Significant Losses As Sensex Falls Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Tests 25,500
- RBI Tightens Loan Recovery Rules, Seeks Civil Behaviour From Agents
- AI May Disrupt Most Desk Jobs Within 12 To 18 Months, Says Microsoft Executive
- Rupee Under Pressure At 90.69, Dollar Index Edges Higher
- Bloodbath Continues At Dalal Street, Sensex Nosedives 700 Points, Nifty Tests 25,600
- RBI Currency Update 2026: Major Changes To Rs 100 And Rs 500 Notes
- AI-171 Crash: Air India Begins Final Compensation With ‘No-Sue’ Clause, What It Means For Families
Sports News
- Congratulations Pour In After India’s T20 World Cup Win Over Pakistan
- India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
- T20 World Cup Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Seal Super 8 Spot
- ‘Kudrat Ki Nahi Kuldeep Ki Maar: Sidhu’s Commentary Steals Spotlight In IND Vs PAK
- Sanjay Manjrekar Faces Online Backlash Over IND vs PAK No-Handshake Policy Criticism
- BCCI Told MS Dhoni To Quit Captaincy; Former Selector Reveals Shocking Details
- No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
- T20 World Cup 2026, Group C Super 8 Scenarios For All Teams As West Indies Qualify
- Ishan Kishan Shatters Yuvraj Singh's Record With Blazing Fifty Against Pakistan
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
