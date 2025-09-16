Patanjali University Blends Ancient Wisdom with Modern Education in Haridwar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationPatanjali University Blends Ancient Wisdom with Modern Education in Haridwar

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 09:49 PM (IST)

In today’s rapidly evolving educational landscape, some institutions are striving to integrate traditional knowledge with modern learning approaches. Patanjali University in Haridwar is one such example. Run by the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust, the university says it offers a unique model that combines ancient Indian wisdom with contemporary education, set against the serene backdrop of the Ganga.

According to the university, the aim is to integrate yoga, Ayurveda, and Sanskrit with modern science, management, and technology. Students are trained not just in academics but also in life skills, values, and physical well-being. The courses include BSc, BNYS (Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences), and PG diplomas covering subjects like yoga science, physical education, psychology, Sanskrit, history, and music. While rooted in the traditional gurukul system, classrooms are equipped with projectors, labs, and digital tools.

Focus on Culture, Science, and Sustainability

Students begin their day with yoga, meditation, and ancient practices like shatkarma to strengthen physical and mental health. Later, they attend modern subjects such as computer science and business management. The university has 10 departments with a focus on Indian culture, science, and environmental conservation. Recently, Patanjali signed MoUs with Raja Shankar Shah University and other institutions to promote research in Ayurveda and yoga education, opening global opportunities for students.

Library, Hospital, and Holistic Campus Life

The university houses a library with more than 30,000 books, ranging from ancient literature to modern technology. Its medical facilities include the Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, offering Panchakarma therapies and modern lab testing. Sports grounds, hostels, and meditation centres provide students with a holistic lifestyle. Many students say the education here prepares them not only for careers but also for meaningful service to society.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 09:49 PM (IST)
