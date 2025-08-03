Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNEET-PG 2025: India’s Largest Single-Shift Computer-Based Exam Sees 2.42 Lakh Candidates

NEET-PG 2025: India’s Largest Single-Shift Computer-Based Exam Sees 2.42 Lakh Candidates

Over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for NEET-PG 2025 in India’s largest single-shift computer-based exam across 301 cities.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) More than 2,42,000 candidates on Sunday appeared for the NEET-PG exam, which is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for admission to various post graduate medical courses.

The exam was conducted in a single shift on the computer-based platform across 301 cities and in 1,052 test centres, official sources said.

This is the largest computer-based exam in India in terms of number of candidates which has been conducted in a single shift.

The NBEMS had engaged more than 2,200 faculty members from various medical colleges and accredited hospitals to ensure zero tolerance towards use of unfair means cases.

The NBEMS had also written to the chief secretaries, DGPs of all the states to ensure adequate law and order, cyber security and uninterrupted power supply at all the test centres. Assistance had also been sought from district administration and police in this regard.

In order to prevent any kind of cyber scam at test centres, NBEMS took assistance from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

Around 300 cyber commandos fanned out to various exam centres, especially the sensitive ones, to prevent any kind of cheating at these test centres, officials said.

NBEMS deployed more than 200 personnel at its office to continuously view the live CCTV feed in a real time manner which was been received from all the test centres.

Senior faculty members, Dean/Director of Medical Colleges and NBEMS governing body members visited the exam centres as a flying squad.

Mobile signals at all the test centre were blocked by installing adequate number of mobile signal jammers.

NEET-PG is held for admission to various postgraduate medical courses like MD, MS and PG diploma. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 03 Aug 2025 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
NBEMS NEET-PG Exam NEET PG 2025 The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG Exam Medical Entrance Exam Postgraduate Medical Courses NEET PG Candidates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Spine Fracture, Jaw Injuries': Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Army Officer Assaults SpiceJet Staffers Over Extra Baggage Weight — VIDEO
Cities
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
11 Devotees Killed On Way To Prithvinath Temple As Their SUV Falls Into Canal In UP
Entertainment
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
Kusha Kapila’s Bold Strapless Look In Black Gown Breaks The Internet, See Pics
India
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
5 Terrorists Killed, 1 Jawan Injured: All About Op Akhal In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Landslide Caught on Camera in Himachal’s Bilaspur | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Outrage with Comments on Pakistan’s Role in Pahalgam Attack | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Himachal Pradesh’s Mountain Roads Blocked by Continuous Landslides | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sanatan Dharma ‘Destroyed India’, Claims NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad | ABP NEWS
Operation Akhal Ongoing in Kulgam Forests: 3 Militants Neutralized, Search for Others Continues | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget