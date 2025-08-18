The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the registration deadline for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025. The test is conducted for admission to Class 6 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) for the 2026–27 academic session.

Students now have until August 27, 2025, to complete their applications on the official portal — cbseitms.rcil.gov.in.

How to Apply for JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026?

It is simple to apply for the admission. Just follow the belowmentioned steps:

Visit the official website: cbseitms.rcil.gov.in

On the homepage, click “Click Here for Registration for Class 6” under the Candidate’s Corner.

A new page will open. Fill in all required details.

Submit the application form to complete the registration.

Details regarding the admit card and exam schedule will be announced later on the official NVS portal.

Eligibility Criteria for JNVST 2026

Applicants must have studied in Classes 3, 4, and 5 at a government or government-aided school. They should be enrolled in Class 5 during the 2025–26 academic year.

Students who have passed Class 5 in earlier years or repeated any class are not eligible.

Date of birth should fall between May 1, 2014, and July 31, 2016.

Candidates who have already attempted the JNVST once are not allowed to reapply.

In each district, 75% of seats are reserved for rural students. Children who have attended an urban school, even briefly, will not be considered under the rural quota.

Documents Required For Admission

Parents of shortlisted candidates will need to submit the following documents:

Proof of date of birth

Proof of rural schooling for Classes 3 to 5 (if applicable)

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Certificates for completion of Classes 3, 4, and 5

Medical fitness certificate

Undertaking for migration

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Caste or community certificate

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are known for providing quality education to talented students, especially from rural backgrounds. With the deadline now extended, eligible students and parents have a crucial window to secure admission into these prestigious schools.

