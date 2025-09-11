In a historic moment for India-UAE educational collaboration, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday inaugurated the first-ever overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, UAE, and senior dignitaries from both nations.

Welcoming IIMA to Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said the establishment of the prestigious institution’s first international campus symbolises the “deep-rooted ties and growing partnership” between the two countries. He added that the “energy and ambition of our youth are the driving forces of Dubai’s future,” and that empowering them with knowledge and values would prepare them to lead confidently in a fast-changing global environment.

‘Another Big Leap for India’s Education’: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking at the inauguration, Dharmendra Pradhan described the event as a “great honour” and thanked the Crown Prince for inaugurating the campus.

“This is another big leap towards globalisation of India’s education as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus will take the best of India to the world. Dubai, today, has provided the perfect launchpad to the ethos of ‘Indian in spirit, global in outlook’ by hosting the IIM Ahmedabad international campus. Grateful to HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for adding a glorious leaf to India-UAE knowledge collaboration,” he said.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, Pradhan also met with Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar to review ongoing collaboration in higher education. The discussions included joint research in critical and emerging fields, capacity building, and enhancing academic and cultural exchanges.

Pradhan appreciated Al Awar’s support for Indian educational institutions in Dubai and for facilitating the establishment of more high-quality Indian campuses in the UAE. He underlined that “India is a global hotspot of talent and the UAE a global economic hotspot,” noting the shared commitment of both nations to strengthen people-to-people connections.

During his visit, the minister interacted with principals of Indian higher education institutions including Symbiosis, BITS Pilani, MIT, and Amity. He stressed the importance of moving the research value chain from publication to productisation and marketisation.

In addition, Pradhan addressed principals of 109 Indian curriculum schools in the UAE, with CBSE school heads from other GCC nations joining virtually. On this occasion, he announced that 12 schools in the UAE will implement Atal Tinkering Labs to foster creativity and innovation.

At a symbolic event at the Indian Consulate, Pradhan planted a sapling of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0” campaign. He said the tree would stand as a “historic and cultural symbol of stability and peace” and serve as an “evergreen testament of India-UAE friendship.”

The Education Ministry said the visit reaffirmed the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations to empower the next generation through education.

