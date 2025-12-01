IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025: Admit Card Released At ibps.in, Direct Link to Download Here

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationIBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2025: Admit Card Released At ibps.in, Direct Link to Download Here

IBPS releases RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025; candidates can download it from ibps.in using their login details until December 14. Check how to download here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for the Office Assistant posts. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at ibps.in. 

Students can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025 by entering their registration or roll number along with their date of birth or password. The hall tickets have been released as part of the IBPS RRB 14th recruitment cycle. Candidates will be able to access and download their admit cards by December 14, 2025. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in. 

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section and choose IBPS RRB 2025 Office Assistant. 

Step 3: Click on the link titled “IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025”. 

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and your Date of Birth. 

Step 5: Click Submit to view your admit card. 

Step 6: Check all the details carefully, download the PDF, and take a printout to carry to the exam centre. 

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025: Details Mentioned 

The IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2025 includes all the key details needed for the examination, such as: 

  • Candidate’s name and roll number 
  • Registration number and date of birth 
  • Exam date, reporting time, and venue 
  • Exam centre address and venue code 
  • Important instructions about what is allowed and prohibited inside the exam hall 

IBPS RRB Clerk 2025: Prelims Exam Dates 

The IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Preliminary Exam will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025, with candidates assigned one of these dates based on their designated exam centre. 

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Embed widget