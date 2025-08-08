Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationNo More Unchecked Fee Hikes? New Delhi Bill Could Change the Rules For Every School

No More Unchecked Fee Hikes? New Delhi Bill Could Change the Rules For Every School

Delhi’s new bill could regulate fees for all schools, both private and government, ending years of unchecked hikes. However, it is unlikely to enforce a rollback of fees already hiked.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:07 AM (IST)

Parents across Delhi could soon get long-awaited relief from steep and sudden school fee hikes. The Delhi government has introduced a bill that, once passed, will extend fee regulation rules to all government and private schools and not just the select few that fall under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land clause.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, speaking on the sidelines of the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, said the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025 is expected to be cleared on Friday. The biggest shift, he said, will be its "equitable applicability", ending what he called "a decade of unchecked profiteering" by private institutions.

Under current rules, the Directorate of Education (DoE) can only monitor and approve fee hikes in around 350 schools built on subsidised DDA land. These schools must submit proposed fee revisions online for review. But with over 1,400 schools in the Capital, that leaves hundreds of smaller private institutions free to raise fees without oversight.

Sood said the gap has hurt parents in less prominent areas just as much as those in elite schools. "If a small private school in Najafgarh increases its annual fee from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, that's a 50% hike. For many parents, that's a crushing jump, but they rarely complain," he said.

The proposed law would change that. Once passed, every school would come under the same transparent, proactive monitoring system. It also introduces measures that weren't part of the earlier framework — mandatory audits of school accounts, a three-tier regulatory structure, stronger parent committees, strict penalties, and public disclosure of fee data.

The bill, however, has drawn criticism fromthe Opposition. AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Sood of “misleading parents” and claimed the law's real purpose was to shield private schools from court rulings and legitimise past unapproved hikes.

School representatives, meanwhile, stress that fee increases are often unavoidable. Asha Prabhakar, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools' Conference, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times that rising operational costs — from teacher salaries to fuel prices — put unavoidable pressures on budgets.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI NEWS Delhi School Fee Hike
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
No Trade Talks With India Until Tariff Dispute Is Resolved, Says Trump
Cities
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered In Delhi; Two Arrested : Report
India
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
Facing 'Unilateral' Trump Tariffs, Brazil’s Lula Reaches Out To PM Modi; Both Leaders Back Global South Unity
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Joy Turns To Tragedy — Flood Hits Dharali A Day After Temple Festive Night
Breaking: Chhindwara Mall Lift Crash Injures 13, 6 Critics
Breaking: Viral Stunts, Murder Plot, Lift Crash — Series Of Shocking Incidents Shake India
Breaking: Trump Halts India Trade Talks Until Tariff Issue Resolved, Tensions Escalate
Breaking: Terrifying Landslide Hits Bikers Near Kinnaur, Rescue Ops In Full Swing Across Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget