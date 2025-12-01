Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 238 Vacancies At psc.cg.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply

CGPSC opens SSE 2025 registration for 238 posts; applications accepted from Dec 1–30, with Prelims scheduled for Feb 22, 2026.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the registration process for the State Services Examination (SSE) 2025, inviting online applications for 238 vacancies across various administrative and departmental posts. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. 

The application window will be open from December 1 to December 30, 2025. 

The recruitment drive features important posts, including Labour Officer, Assistant Jailor, and various other Group-level positions. According to the official notification, candidates with a graduate degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply. 

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: How to Register 

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for the State Services Preliminary Examination 2025 application. 

Step 3: Complete the online application form between 1 December (from 12 PM) and 30 December 2025 (until 11:59 PM). 

Step 4: Make the required payment for the examination fee and portal charges using the available online options. 

Step 5: Finally, save and print the submitted application form along with the payment receipt for future reference. 

NOTE: Candidates working in Government departments, PSUs, universities, or other institutions must present a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the competent authority at the time of verification or interview. 

Furthermore, applicants who clear the Preliminary Examination must submit a new online application for the Main Examination within the specified deadline. 

CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Selection Process 

The SSE 2025 selection process will take place in three stages. The Preliminary Examination is set for 22 February 2026, followed by the Main Examination, for which the dates will be announced later. Candidates who qualify in the Mains will be called for the interview round.  

The detailed notification also provides information on eligibility criteria, the syllabus for both Prelims and Mains, the exam pattern, reservation rules, and the applicable age limits.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 03:19 PM (IST)
