Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE To Launch Open-Book Exams For Class 9 From 2026-27 Under NEP Guidelines

CBSE To Launch Open-Book Exams For Class 9 From 2026-27 Under NEP Guidelines

CBSE will introduce open-book exams for Class 9 from 2026-27 under NEP 2020, aiming to reduce rote learning and boost practical understanding through skill-based assessments.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 10:49 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will introduce open-book exams for Class 9 students starting in the 2026-27 school year. The move is focused at reducing rote learning and helping students focus more on understanding and applying concepts.

According to The Indian Express, the decision was approved in June by CBSE’s Governing Body, the board’s highest decision-making authority. Open-book tests will be held in three written assessments each term for subjects like languages, mathematics, science, and social science.

What Are Open-Book Exams?

As explained in the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, open-book exams allow students to refer to textbooks, notes, or library materials while answering questions. Instead of testing memory, these exams check whether students can understand, interpret, and apply what they’ve learned in real-life situations.

This change is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on skill-based learning rather than memorisation.

What the Pilot Study Found

CBSE tested the idea in a pilot study approved in December 2023 for Classes 9 to 12. The study looked at how much time students took, their scores, and feedback from teachers and students.

Student scores ranged from 12% to 47%, showing that many struggled to use reference materials effectively or link ideas from different topics. Even so, teachers felt the system could improve critical thinking if students were taught how to use the resources well. The pilot used only syllabus-based topics and didn’t require extra reading.

Next Steps

The board will now create standard sample papers and a framework for schools that want to start open-book tests in Class 9 internal exams. While it won’t be compulsory, CBSE will encourage schools with the right resources to adopt the system.

The aim is to lower exam stress and focus on understanding, problem-solving, and analysis instead of memorisation.

CBSE tried something similar in 2014 with the Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) for certain Class 9 and Class 11 subjects. Students got the material four months in advance, but the system was dropped in 2017-18 as it didn’t significantly improve critical thinking skills.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Education Policy Open Book Exams NEP 2020 CBSE Open-book Exams Class 9 Skill-based Learning Rote Learning Student Assessment Competency-based Education CBSE Class 9 Science Open-book CBSE Class 9 Social Science Open-book CBSE Open-book Test Guidelines CBSE Sample Papers Open-book CBSE Exam Stress Reduction CBSE Critical Thinking Skills CBSE Analytical Skills
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget