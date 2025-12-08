Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationBharatiya Shiksha Board will pave the way for the integration of modern and Indian education – N.P. Singh

Bharatiya Shiksha Board will pave the way for the integration of modern and Indian education – N.P. Singh

Dr. N.P. Singh says the Bharatiya Shiksha Board aims to blend India’s knowledge traditions with modern education, offering a balanced curriculum aligned with national standards and exams.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At a seminar held at the AMA Convention Centre in Prayagraj, Dr. N.P. Singh — Executive Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board and retired IAS officer — said that the objective behind establishing the Bharatiya Shiksha Board is to revive the indigenous education system while integrating India’s knowledge tradition with modern education.

He stated that today the country needs an education model that can develop self-respect, Indianness, ethics, leadership abilities, and a global outlook in students. With this goal at the centre, the Bharatiya Shiksha Board has been formed, and it has been granted recognition equivalent to national and state education boards.

Science and Technology Added in a Balanced Way – Dr. Singh

Dr. Singh explained that the Board’s curriculum includes a balanced integration of the Vedas, Upanishads, Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, stories of Indian warriors, constitutional values, the Gurukul tradition, and modern science and technology.
He said that arrangements have been made to introduce young children to Indian philosophies through stories and poems, while higher classes will study these subjects in detail.

The curriculum also includes the life stories of nearly 120 great heroes of India. He added that this education system will not only make students employable but will also enable them to become job creators. The Board’s curriculum is also aligned with major competitive exams like UPSC, JEE, and NEET.

Schools That Can Seek Affiliation with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board

This board is equivalent to the CBSE and grants affiliation to schools from Class 9 to 12. Schools already recognized for Classes 1 to 8 can also obtain affiliation from the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Ramdev Patanjali Acharya Balkrishna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

News
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
‘Nehru Spent 12 Years in Jail, You Still Criticise Him’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi In Lok Sabha
India
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah's Sentiments': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
'Nehru Agreed With Jinnah': PM Modi Slams Cong For 'Compromising' On Vande Mataram
News
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed
Goa Nightclub Fire: Owner Saurabh Luthra Breaks Silence After 25 Killed

Videos

Vande Mataram: From British-Era Resistance to the Spiritual Voice of India’s Freedom Struggle
Breaking: ₹1 Crore Rewarded Naxalite Ramdher Majji Surrenders in Chhattisgarh with Team
Breaking: Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Club Owners Absconding, Police Launch Multi-State Manhunt
Breaking: Govt Admits Helplessness as Rupee Slides, Says “Market Will Decide the Fate”
Breaking: IndiGo Crisis Enters Sixth Day, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Left Stranded

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Embed widget