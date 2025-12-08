At a seminar held at the AMA Convention Centre in Prayagraj, Dr. N.P. Singh — Executive Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board and retired IAS officer — said that the objective behind establishing the Bharatiya Shiksha Board is to revive the indigenous education system while integrating India’s knowledge tradition with modern education.

He stated that today the country needs an education model that can develop self-respect, Indianness, ethics, leadership abilities, and a global outlook in students. With this goal at the centre, the Bharatiya Shiksha Board has been formed, and it has been granted recognition equivalent to national and state education boards.

Science and Technology Added in a Balanced Way – Dr. Singh

Dr. Singh explained that the Board’s curriculum includes a balanced integration of the Vedas, Upanishads, Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, stories of Indian warriors, constitutional values, the Gurukul tradition, and modern science and technology.

He said that arrangements have been made to introduce young children to Indian philosophies through stories and poems, while higher classes will study these subjects in detail.

The curriculum also includes the life stories of nearly 120 great heroes of India. He added that this education system will not only make students employable but will also enable them to become job creators. The Board’s curriculum is also aligned with major competitive exams like UPSC, JEE, and NEET.

Schools That Can Seek Affiliation with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board

This board is equivalent to the CBSE and grants affiliation to schools from Class 9 to 12. Schools already recognized for Classes 1 to 8 can also obtain affiliation from the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI