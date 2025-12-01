AIBE 20 Answer Key To Be Out Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Check How To Raise Objection

AIBE 20 Answer Key: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 20 provisional answer key soon. Based on previous years, the provisional key is usually issued within a week of the exam, and the final answer key is published after reviewing candidates’ objections. Those wishing to download the answer key or submit objections can do so by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 20 provisional answer key will be released first, allowing candidates to review and compare their responses. If they find any discrepancies, they will be able to raise objections. After all valid objections are examined, the final AIBE 20 answer key for 2025 will be issued.

AIBE 20 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the All-India Bar Examination website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link labelled “AIBE XX (20) Answer Key 2025” or a similar title.

Step 3: Open the provisional or final answer key page by clicking the link.

Step 4: Choose the question booklet set/code that matches your paper.

Step 5: The answer key will appear as a PDF in your browser.

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for your records.

Step 7: Compare your answers with the key to estimate your score.

AIBE 20 Answer Key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “AIBE XX (20) Answer Key Objection” or the active challenge window.

Step 3: Log in using your registration number, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4: Choose the question(s) you want to challenge from the answer key shown.

Step 5: Upload any supporting documents or explanations to support your objection.

Step 6: Pay the required objection fee, if applicable, using the available online payment options.

Step 7: Submit your objection and download the acknowledgement slip for future reference.

About All India Bar Exam (AIBE):

The All-India Bar Examination is the national qualifying test that checks whether new law graduates meet the basic requirements to practise in Indian courts.

Candidates who pass the exam are awarded a Certificate of Practice, which allows them to appear before courts and tribunals across the country. With the recent introduction of the updated Bharatiya criminal law codes, AIBE 20 also included questions based on India’s revised legal framework.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI