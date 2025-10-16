English Helper Education Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (EnglishHelper) and Headword Publishing Company Pvt. Ltd. (Headword) have signed a landmark agreement to revolutionise English-based learning for school students across India.

Through this collaboration, EnglishHelper’s Reading & Comprehension Assistant (RCA), an AI-powered English learning solution, will be integrated into Headword’s NCERT-aligned textbooks. The initiative aims to reach over 400,000 students across 7,000 schools, offering engaging, curriculum-linked, technology-enabled learning tools to strengthen foundational English literacy skills.

Expanding Access To AI-Powered English Learning

Under the agreement, students will receive grade-appropriate learning material and can practise listening, speaking, reading, writing, and grammar through RCA.

The program provides instant feedback, helping learners identify areas for improvement. Students can access the complete learning set at an affordable annual fee, while teachers receive complimentary access to support classroom instruction.

Introducing Subject-Based Learning (SBL)

The partnership also introduces AI-powered Subject-Based Learning (SBL), beginning with the Science Series for Grades 3 to 8.

SBL enables students to learn core subjects in the language of their choice, improving comprehension and overall learning outcomes. It leverages RCA’s proven learning-science features and will be offered through a low-cost subscription model.

The SBL pilot will help both organisations evaluate uptake and plan expansion across subjects and grades in the coming years.

Deepak Verma, the CEO of EnglishHelper, said, "Our partnership with Headword marks a major step toward democratizing English learning. Embedding RCA into Headword’s trusted ecosystem ensures that students from all communities can access high-quality, affordable education. With SBL, even learners less proficient in English can study their subjects with mother-tongue support, making education more inclusive and improving learning outcomes.”

Yash Mehta, CEO, ABP Education, feels this collaboration is a transformational moment for Indian education. "Through RCA and SBL, students will strengthen their English skills and also learn other subjects in their chosen language. This dual focus on language and subject comprehension defines the future of inclusive learning. Together, Headword and EnglishHelper are creating an ecosystem that is innovative, accessible, and aligned with 21st-century aspirations."

Headword Publishing President Mahesh Srivastava added, “Headword has always believed in combining strong pedagogy with innovation. This partnership empowers teachers and students with future-ready tools. With SBL, students can now study in the language they are most comfortable with, leading to deeper understanding and better results.”

This collaboration reflects the shared vision of EnglishHelper and Headword to harness AI, innovation, and purposeful partnerships to transform learning outcomes for India’s next generation.

About EnglishHelper

EnglishHelper is a global education technology company whose AI-driven learning solutions have reached over 20 million students in 100,000+ schools across 27 states and 3 Union Territories in India, and learners in nine countries worldwide.

Independent Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) have demonstrated significant improvements in learning outcomes, reinforcing the company’s mission to deliver equitable, scalable English education for all.

About Headword

Headword Publishing Company Pvt. Ltd., part of ABP Education (the education division of the ABP Group), is a leading ELT specialist and curriculum publisher trusted by over 20,000 schools and reaching millions of students across India.

Headword provides curriculum-aligned textbooks, teacher resource materials, and digital learning tools that empower educators and inspire learners. Its programmes align with NEP 2020, the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage 2022, and NCF 2023, helping schools achieve national education goals with confidence.

