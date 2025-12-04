Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCrimeMumbai Man Arrested For Slashing Daughter; Sonawale Was Unemployed, Battling Alcoholism

Mumbai Man Arrested For Slashing Daughter; Sonawale Was Unemployed, Battling Alcoholism

A drunk Mumbai man slit his sleeping daughter’s throat and attacked his wife after an argument. Both victims are hospitalised as police probe the case.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
A 14-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after her father slit her throat while she was asleep, in Mumbai’s Kandivali area. The accused, identified as Hanumant Sonawale, was allegedly drunk and attacked both his daughter and wife following a heated argument. Police have arrested him and registered a case of attempted murder and domestic violence.

Businesswoman Threatened At Gunpoint

Initial investigation revealed that Sonawale, unemployed and battling alcoholism, routinely suspected his wife of infidelity. After a verbal altercation early in the morning, he allegedly used a blade to slash his daughter’s neck. When his wife tried to intervene, he reportedly attacked her as well.

Victims Undergo Treatment 

The teenager received five stitches on her neck, while both mother and daughter are undergoing treatment at Shatabdi Hospital. Police sources said the accused was under stress over his wife's divorce petition.

Separate Case: Businesswoman Allegedly Harassed And Filmed At Gunpoint

Meanwhile, in a separate and disturbing case reported earlier this week, a 51-year-old Mumbai businesswoman has accused Joy John Pascal Post, Managing Director and founding member of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals (FIPPL), of stripping her and filming her at gunpoint.

According to her police complaint, she was invited to the FIPPL office under the pretext of a work meeting. Once inside, she was allegedly threatened, forced to remove her clothes, verbally abused, and recorded. She further stated that Post threatened to release the videos and photos if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The woman has named Post and five others in her complaint. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Mother Father Murder MUMBAI
