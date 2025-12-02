Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Corporate Career To IAS: Haryana's Abhinav Siwach Quits High-Paying Job, Cracks UPSC

From Corporate Career To IAS: Haryana's Abhinav Siwach Quits High-Paying Job, Cracks UPSC

He self-studied rigorously for 7-8 hours daily and cleared the UPSC exam on his first attempt, securing AIR 12.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Haryana’s Abhinav Siwach from Gaurakhpur village left a lucrative career to chase his dream of joining the civil services. After working as a management consultant and banker for several companies, he quit his job to prepare for India’s toughest exam.

He studied 7–8 hours a day through self-learning and cleared UPSC in his very first attempt, securing an impressive All India Rank 12. His achievement has made him a source of inspiration for youth across the world.

Passion drove him to the IAS dream

Abhinav always aspired to become an IAS officer. After resigning from his job, he dedicated himself fully to UPSC preparation and eventually turned his dream into reality, bringing pride to Haryana by earning a top rank in the prestigious exam.

Strong academic foundation

After completing his early education, Abhinav moved to Delhi and graduated with a B.Tech degree from Delhi Technological University in 2016. He then pursued an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. Post-MBA, he secured an excellent corporate job, but chose the UPSC path in 2022.

Abhinav cleared the exam on his first attempt and joined the Indian Administrative Service. He is married to IPS officer Aashna Chaudhary from the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Today, having traded a high-salary role for public service, Abhinav Siwach stands as a powerful example of courage, determination and purpose.

Input By : Fiyaz ul Mustafa
Published at : 02 Dec 2025 10:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
UPSC HARYANA NEWS
Read more
