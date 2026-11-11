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English NewsCitiesPresident's Guard Shot In Head During Diwali Firecracker Dispute In UP's Baghpat

President's Guard Shot In Head During Diwali Firecracker Dispute In UP's Baghpat

The bullet struck a wall before hitting Kumar, reducing its impact. Doctors have removed it, and he is stable. Three police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police registered case, formed teams; accused remain at large.

A security personnel posted at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi was shot in the head during an altercation with a neighbour over bursting firecrackers on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The personnel, who had returned to his village for the festival holidays, sustained injuries in the firing, police said on Tuesday.

The injured man, identified as Saurabh Kumar, was bursting firecrackers outside his house with his brothers when the dispute broke out on November 8. He was rushed for medical treatment, and doctors have since removed the bullet.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police (SP) Purnendu Singh said the bullet first struck a wall before hitting Kumar, reducing its impact. His condition is now stable, the officer added.

How The Diwali Firecracker Dispute Escalated

According to a complaint filed by Kumar's father, Janak Raj, at Ramala police station, the incident took place around 9 pm in Gopalpur Khadana village. Kumar was celebrating Diwali with his brothers, Vineet and Mintu, when their neighbour, Dheeraj, allegedly arrived and started abusing them over the bursting of firecrackers.

Dheeraj, who lives around 100 metres away, reportedly objected to the activity, triggering an argument. Although some villagers intervened and initially calmed both sides, the situation deteriorated again after Kumar protested, the complaint alleged, reported Hindustan Times. 

Dheeraj allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. The bullet hit a wall before striking Kumar in the head. In a separate attack, Dheeraj's brother Monu, also known as Praveen, allegedly assaulted Vineet with a stick. The two accused then fled after threatening the family, according to the complaint.

Police Launch Search For Two Accused

Police have registered a case against Dheeraj and Monu based on Janak Raj's complaint. The family has also alleged that the accused had a longstanding enmity with them, SP Purnendu Singh said.

Ramala station house officer Rakesh Kumar Sharma said three police teams had been constituted to trace and arrest the accused. Personnel have also been deployed in the village to prevent any further disturbance and maintain law and order.

The SP has directed the teams to ensure the accused are arrested at the earliest.

Kumar is part of the specialised security unit responsible for protecting the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the SP said.

He belongs to the President's Bodyguard, an elite cavalry regiment raised in 1773. It is among the oldest regiments of the Indian Army and is entrusted with ceremonial and security duties associated with the President.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Saurabh Kumar's role at Rashtrapati Bhavan?

Saurabh Kumar is part of the President's Bodyguard, an elite cavalry regiment of the Indian Army. This specialized unit is responsible for the ceremonial and security duties associated with the President of India.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 07:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rashtrapati Bhawan UP News Baghpat News
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