Drunk Men Set Fire To Mosque In Mirzapur, Three Arrested; Heavy Security Deployed

HomeCitiesDrunk Men Set Fire To Mosque In Mirzapur, Three Arrested; Heavy Security Deployed

Intoxicated youths set fire to a mosque in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, causing significant damage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district was set on fire late at night by a group of intoxicated youths, triggering panic in the surrounding area. Police quickly responded, controlled the blaze and arrested the accused, who have now been sent to judicial custody.

The incident raised fears of communal tension, prompting authorities to increase security around the mosque and nearby localities.

Four Police Stations Mobilised to Maintain Order

The incident took place around 2 am at the Jama Masjid located in Mochi Tola under Chunar police station limits. Seeing flames coming from inside the mosque, locals alerted the police. Firefighters and police teams rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

By the time the fire was controlled, carpets, wooden doors, stairs, a channel gate and other items inside the mosque had been reduced to ashes. Walls inside the mosque have also been blackened by smoke. A carpet unit stored inside the premises was also destroyed, resulting in losses estimated in lakhs.

Officials Review Situation on the Ground

Police detained three youths involved in the incident and are interrogating them. Given the possibility of unrest, heavy deployment from four police stations was made to ensure peace.

Senior administrative and police officials, including SDM Chunar Rajesh Kumar Verma, CO Sadar Amar Bahadur and CO Madihan Shikha Bharti, inspected the site and collected details from locals.

Law and Order Under Control: Police

Additional SP Operations Manish Kumar Mishra said the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they damaged the mosque’s gate and attempted to set the premises ablaze. A case has been registered based on a written complaint, and the identified youths have been sent to judicial custody.

Police officials confirmed that the situation is stable and law and order is being strictly monitored in the area.

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:59 PM (IST)
Mosque UP News Mirzapur News
Embed widget