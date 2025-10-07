Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Throws Rooster Remains Inside Temple In Meerut, Arrested

Man Throws Rooster Remains Inside Temple In Meerut, Arrested

ub-Inspector Alok Kumar was on patrol when he reached a Shiva temple near a canal in Jani Khurd village and found two wings and parts of a rooster lying inside the temple premises.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Meerut (UP): A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing rooster remains inside a temple premises in Meerut, officials said on Monday.

The accused was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident on Sunday, they said.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar was on patrol when he reached a Shiva temple near a canal in Jani Khurd village and found two wings and parts of a rooster lying inside the temple premises.

Upon investigation, it was found that Javed (38), a resident of Jani Khurd, had allegedly thrown the remains there while under the influence of alcohol, they said.

A case has been registered at Jani police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a local court after the necessary legal formalities.

The officials said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony or defile religious places. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
UP Crime Meerut News Rooster In Temple
