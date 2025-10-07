Man Throws Rooster Remains Inside Temple In Meerut, Arrested

Meerut (UP): A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing rooster remains inside a temple premises in Meerut, officials said on Monday.

The accused was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident on Sunday, they said.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Alok Kumar was on patrol when he reached a Shiva temple near a canal in Jani Khurd village and found two wings and parts of a rooster lying inside the temple premises.

Upon investigation, it was found that Javed (38), a resident of Jani Khurd, had allegedly thrown the remains there while under the influence of alcohol, they said.

A case has been registered at Jani police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a local court after the necessary legal formalities.

The officials said strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony or defile religious places.

