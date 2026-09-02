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English NewsCitiesTamil Nadu Bans Smartphones In 52 Major Temples, Devotees To Pay ₹5 To Deposit Phones

Tamil Nadu Bans Smartphones In 52 Major Temples, Devotees To Pay ₹5 To Deposit Phones

The restriction, imposed by HR&CE Minister Ramesh, follows earlier Madras High Court directions and concerns over photography, reels and video recording inside temple premises.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu banned smartphones in 52 major temples from Tuesday.
  • Devotees must deposit phones for ₹5; non-camera mobiles still allowed.
  • Ban preserves sanctity; phone details recorded for secure return.
The Tamil Nadu government has barred devotees from carrying or using smartphones inside 52 major temples across the state, with the new rules coming into effect from Tuesday.
 
Devotees arriving with smartphones will have to deposit them at designated counters and pay a fee of ₹5 per phone. However, mobile phones without cameras will continue to be allowed inside the temples.
 
The restriction has been imposed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Ramesh and follows earlier directions from the Madras High Court. The move comes amid concerns over devotees, particularly young people, taking photographs, making reels and recording videos inside temple premises in violation of existing guidelines.
 

Devotees To Receive Slip Or Token For Phones

Ramesh said devotees will still be allowed to carry mobile phones that do not have cameras inside the temples. Those carrying smartphones, however, will have to hand them over at dedicated counters near the temple entrances.
 
After depositing a phone, devotees will receive an acknowledgement slip or plastic token. They will need to keep it safely and present it when collecting their device after their visit.
 
The system was introduced at Kancheepuram's prominent Devarajaswamy-Athi Varadar Temple from 6 am on Tuesday. Two computer operators and two assistants have been deployed to manage the phone-deposit facility.
 

Phone Details To Be Recorded Before Return

Under the new system, the devotee's photograph, mobile phone model and phone number are recorded when the device is deposited. The phone is returned after the acknowledgement slip is produced and the recorded details are verified.
 
Notices informing devotees about the smartphone restriction have also been installed around the temple, including in parking areas and other important locations. The boards have been put up in multiple languages to ensure visitors are aware of the new rules before entering.
 
The restrictions have received mixed reactions from devotees. According to a report by The Hindu, some welcomed the move, saying it would help preserve the sanctity and peaceful atmosphere of temple premises.
 
Others, however, raised concerns about the security of phones handed over to temple authorities and the possibility of long queues at the designated counters.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new restriction regarding phones in Tamil Nadu temples?

Devotees are barred from carrying or using smartphones inside 52 major temples across Tamil Nadu. However, mobile phones without cameras are still permitted inside.

What should devotees do with their smartphones?

Smartphones must be deposited at designated counters for a fee of ₹5. Devotees will receive an acknowledgement slip or token to collect their device after their visit.

Why were these smartphone restrictions implemented?

The restrictions aim to preserve temple sanctity and peace. They address concerns about devotees taking photos, making reels, and recording videos, which violates existing guidelines.

How do devotees retrieve their deposited smartphones?

Devotees must present their acknowledgement slip or token. Their photograph, phone model, and number are recorded and verified before the smartphone is returned to them.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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