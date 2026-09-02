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English NewsCitiesUP Rains: Road Caves In Outside BJP MP Dinesh Sharma's Lucknow House

UP Rains: Road Caves In Outside BJP MP Dinesh Sharma's Lucknow House

Preliminary assessments suggested that the cave-in was triggered by an underground pipeline leak or seepage from a drain that eroded the soil.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 12:34 PM (IST)

Lucknow: A section of the Lucknow University Road outside the residence of former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma caved in on Wednesday, leaving two people injured.

The two, who were riding a scooter, fell into the several-foot-deep hole.

"My brothers were coming from the Kaiserbagh side when their bike fell into the caved-in section. Both of them were admitted to a hospital," Abhay Prajapati said.

Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials have cordoned off the stretch.

Preliminary assessments suggested that the cave-in was triggered by an underground pipeline leak or seepage from a drain that eroded the soil.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Sep 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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