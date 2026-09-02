UP Rains: Road Caves In Outside BJP MP Dinesh Sharma's Lucknow House

Lucknow: A section of the Lucknow University Road outside the residence of former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma caved in on Wednesday, leaving two people injured.

The two, who were riding a scooter, fell into the several-foot-deep hole.

"My brothers were coming from the Kaiserbagh side when their bike fell into the caved-in section. Both of them were admitted to a hospital," Abhay Prajapati said.

Police and Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) officials have cordoned off the stretch.

Preliminary assessments suggested that the cave-in was triggered by an underground pipeline leak or seepage from a drain that eroded the soil.



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