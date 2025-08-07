×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Trump's Trade War Hits Wallets: See How Your Currency Is Faring Against The US Dollar

Over 90 countries impacted by fresh US tariffs; INR weakens marginally while Brazil, Serbia see sharper declines.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:46 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump’s latest wave of import tariffs, targeting over 90 countries, has officially taken effect today, sending ripples through global trade corridors. Importers now face a steep cost for bringing foreign goods into the United States, and economists warn that American consumers could eventually foot the bill as businesses pass on the additional expenses.

Among the nations impacted is India, which is preparing for a significant 50 per cent tariff rate, set to kick in from August 27. While these new duties have yet to touch Indian shores, market tremors are already visible. The Indian rupee, for instance, has been losing ground against the US dollar, trading at Rs 87.51 per dollar as of August 7.

Currency data from Xe reveals a 4.26 per cent year-on-year rise in USD to INR conversion.

Source: Xe

However, the movement in August alone has shown a marginal decline of 0.14 per cent, suggesting early market caution even before the tariffs hit.


Source: Xe

Tariff Leaders: Brazil & Syria Top Charts

Among the countries currently facing the brunt of the Trump tariffs, Brazil stands out with a massive 50 per cent duty slapped on most of its goods, the highest globally (until India's tariffs come into effect).

Syria follows in a close second, facing a 41 per cent tariff. Laos and Myanmar share the third rank with 40 per cent, while Switzerland ranks fourth with a 39 per cent rate. Several others, including Canada, Iraq, and Serbia, are contending with a 35 per cent levy.

Here’s a closer look at how currencies from countries facing at least 35 per cent tariffs have fared in the past week:

Trump's Trade War Hits Wallets: See How Your Currency Is Faring Against The US Dollar

Graphic: ABP Live/Shayak Majumder

Currency Movement For Tariff-Affected Nations (Quick Snapshot)

Country Currency (per USD) 7-day Change (Jul 31 - Aug 7)
Brazil BRL 5.46 -1.61%
Syria SYP 13,001.90 0.00%
Laos LAK 21,570.30 -0.25%
Myanmar MMK 2,099.19 +0.02%
Switzerland CHF 0.81 -0.63%
Serbia RSD 100.53 -1.75%
Iraq IQD 1,307.57 -0.18%
Canada CAD 1.37 -0.72%

High-Value Currencies Stay Resilient

While several developing and mid-tier economies are experiencing currency turbulence, the world’s most powerful currencies have shown relative stability. Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with the highest purchasing power currencies, have maintained a steady exchange rate in the past week, with zero or minimal movement.

Trump's Trade War Hits Wallets: See How Your Currency Is Faring Against The US Dollar

Graphic: ABP Live/Shayak Majumder

Top 5 Highest Valued Currencies vs USD (Quick Snapshot)

Country Currency (per USD) 7-day Change (Jul 31 - Aug 7)
Kuwait KWD 0.31 -0.13%
Bahrain BHD 0.38 0.00%
Oman OMR 0.39 0.00%
Jordan JOD 0.71 0.00%
United Kingdom GBP 0.75 -1.29%

Trade Talks Still Simmering

While India’s tariffs are locked in for August 27, some countries are still in a negotiation limbo. China’s 30 per cent tariff has been paused as talks with the US continue, with both sides agreeing to delay further tariffs until August 12.

Mexico, too, has dodged a harsher penalty for now, with existing tariffs held at 25 per cent for 90 more days. Meanwhile, Canada, despite a 35 per cent tariff, enjoys partial exemptions under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

As Washington flexes its tariff muscle, the world watches closely and recalibrates.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 05:32 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Business
Embed widget