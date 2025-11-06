Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





American skies grew quieter as the US government ordered airlines to cut 10 per cent of flights at 40 major airports across the country.

The nation is grappling with its longest-ever government shutdown, now stretching into its 36th day. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the decision was taken to address safety concerns linked to air traffic control staffing shortages, reported Reuters.

The directive, announced late Wednesday, sent shockwaves through the aviation sector as airlines were given just 36 hours to slash their schedules. Passengers flooded airline helplines over fears of widespread disruptions in the days ahead.

Duffy suggested that the cuts could be rolled back if Democrats moved to end the shutdown, which has paralysed several government functions.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told major carriers that capacity reductions would begin at 4 per cent, increasing daily until reaching 10 per cent next week. The agency confirmed that international flights would be exempt.

“When we see pressures building in these 40 markets, we just can’t ignore it,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “We can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating so the system is extremely safe today, will be extremely safe tomorrow.”

Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimated that the cuts could eliminate up to 1,800 flights and 268,000 seats across the network, affecting major airports in New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Shutdown Worsens Air Traffic Strain

The ongoing shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents to work without pay, exacerbating existing staffing shortages.

The FAA is reportedly 3,500 controllers short of its target levels, with many employees clocking overtime and six-day workweeks before the crisis began.

“We had a gut check of what is our job,” Duffy said, citing a confidential safety report warning of the potential impact on controllers’ performance. “Our job is to make sure we make the hard decisions to continue to keep the airspace safe.”

Airlines have already reported more than 3.2 million travellers affected by delays since the shutdown began. Duffy warned that prolonged political deadlock could trigger “mass chaos” and even partial airspace closures if not resolved soon.

Carriers Adjust and Reassure Travellers

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said the airline would protect its long-haul international and hub-to-hub routes, cutting regional and non-hub domestic flights instead. “Any customer travelling during this period is eligible for a refund if they do not wish to fly, even if their flight isn't impacted,” Kirby told staff.

American Airlines said most of its passengers would see minimal disruption, while Southwest Airlines, the largest domestic carrier, confirmed it was evaluating its schedule and would update customers soon.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA condemned the shutdown as “cruel attacks on all Americans.” President Sara Nelson criticised lawmakers for creating a crisis that “was manufactured by the exact people who can fix it.”

Political Stalemate Deepens

The shutdown, which began on October 1, stems from a funding standoff between Republicans and Democrats over health insurance subsidies. Democrats have refused to back a budget that excludes these provisions, while Republicans have declined to include them. President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to increase pressure by highlighting the growing public inconvenience.

More than 750,000 federal employees remain furloughed, while many low-income Americans have been left without food assistance. Shares of United and American Airlines each fell about one per cent in extended trading as investors weighed the risks of prolonged disruption.

Industry experts warn that the shutdown could drive a slump in bookings if uncertainty persists. On Wednesday alone, over 2,100 flights were delayed, and absenteeism among controllers at major airports has reached 20 to 40 per cent, according to FAA estimates.